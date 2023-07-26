Maharaja’s College admission process leaves students, parents high-and-dry

By Express News Service

KOCHI: More issues continue to plague Maharaja’s College. On Tuesday, over a hundred students and their parents from districts spanning Kasaragod to Thiruvananthapuram arrived at the college to complete the admission process for various undergraduate courses. However, they were left disappointed and frustrated as the college failed to announce the names of successful candidates as promised.

The admission process for students on the chance list, who were called by the college authorities to be present at the respective departments by 9:30 am, stretched on until 5 pm without any update. The delay in announcing the results raised concerns among the students and parents, who had travelled from different regions to secure a place in the reputed college.

“Worrying that they might miss their chance to study in this ‘famous’ college, the students waited in the corridors even without taking a lunch break,” said a parent.

Another parent shared, “We were asked to be present at the departments by 9 am, and the last deadline for reporting was 12 pm. We were assured that the final list of candidates would be published by 2 pm. But to our dismay, nothing happened.”

The college authorities announced at 5 pm that the final list would not be published on Tuesday due to technical issues. This sudden disclosure left the students dismayed.

“When the students and parents demanded an answer from the college authorities, they washed their hands by offering half-baked apologies. They could have said this earlier instead of waiting till the evening when no modes of transportation are left for us to go back to our homes!” said a parent. SFI taking cognisance of the issue held a protest march to the office of the principal and submitted a letter demanding immediate publishing of the final list.

