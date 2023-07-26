Toy story 

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With its pastel, wallflower-ish aesthetics, the Barbie movie, which was released last week, has stormed the box office, creating an explosion of pink. Part of what facilitated this success is nostalgia. A large section of the audience that hit the theatres comprised those eager to catch their favourite doll in a reel-life avatar.

Even for those who weren’t particularly fond of Mattel’s products, the movie invoked memories of their childhood spent playing with various dolls and toys. Be it Barbie dolls of various personas, knockoffs of the original, or just plain wooden toys, they all sparked an abundance of joy in the young us.

Here, TNIE speaks to toy aficionados about their little treasures.

Enduring love for Barbies

“I love Barbies,” says Malavika Nambiar, a content creator from Kannur. “There were different kinds — the ones that came with a house set, their own makeup tools, bags, and more. Though these dolls came in the box as ballerinas or fashion designers, I used to change their outfits and style them in different ways. Imagination and creativity used to run wild,” says the 25-year-old.

Indeed. The dolls she has in her possession have taken up new jobs — as hunters and fighters. They have also shed their glittery clothes for those better suited for these professions. “They now wear the clothes I made,” Malavika says. According to her, these dolls helped nurture curiosity and creativity when she was growing up. “Barbie dolls will always remain an integral part of my childhood. I still own a few dolls,” she says.

After watching Barbie, Kavya Tara Kamal wished she, too, had Mattel dolls to play with while growing up. “Had I known that Barbie belonged to such a pretty, pink land with Ken, Adam and other princes, I would have explored more and got a bunch of dolls for myself,” says Kavya, who is a content writer. But Barbie dolls were never out of reach in her Kollam neighbourhood. “A boy next door owned one. Remember how you used to make imaginary breakfast and feed the dolls? That’s what we did too. We used to switch roles to take care of the Barbie,” Kavya says.

Beyond Barbie

Though Barbie dolls made a wave in India in the 90s, the doll with the pretty pink lips and coy smile wasn’t every child’s playmate, as it didn’t come cheap. For many, their childhood was spent with toys of all kinds, ranging from teddy bears, stuffed animals, cars, and even wooden dolls.

Kaveri B, a 21-year-old engineering student from Thiruvananthapuram, still has her childhood toy, Bikku, with her. “Though I had many dolls growing up, Bikku is my dearest. It was half my size when I was young. My parents gifted Bikku to me when I was just 10, and it will always remain a physical reminder of my parents’ love for me,” Kaveri says.

Though she is past an age to be playing with dolls [by societal conventions], Kaveri quells those who tease her by insisting that Bikku is her emotional support.

And don’t we all need one? Much like Kaveri, toys did not find their way easily to Harikrishnan M either. That is why the 26-year-old still preserves a box filled with what he claims is his ‘prized possession’.

“My parents could not afford to buy toys back then. It was only when I was 11 that I got my first doll. I bought it with all the pocket money I had saved over the years. It was costly — about `700, but the soft baby doll was my companion,” says Harikrishnan.

However, with age, the soft dolls were replaced by miniature versions of Willys jeep, cycles and more. “Now, if I see an interesting toy, I’d buy it without thinking twice. My collection is growing,” adds

Harikrishnan, a media professional based in Kottayam.

With time, gender stereotypes came to haunt the toyland too. Cars, bikes and aeroplanes were deemed for just boys, while dolls, kitchen sets, and the like were for girls. But Harikrishnan firmly believes that toys are for all. “Be it a car, robot or Barbie, they are all part of our games. Their roles change according to the child’s imagination,” he adds.

In the case of Nidhi Sebastian, a radio professional in Kochi, her doll, that she got from Germany and one which flaunted beautiful blue eyes, golden hair, and white skin, was immediately given a makeover to look like a clown. “‘Teena’ [doll] is like a member of the house. My grandmother has even stitched kasavu clothes for her,” she says.

Beyond play

For Bengaluru-based Rohit Jacob, who runs a mechanic shop business, collecting toys has now turned into a hobby. “I used to play with mini-sized toy cars when I was young. My first toy car — which I got when I was just a year old — was a miniature Maruti 800. I still have it. From there, my collection grew,” he says.

Now he boasts a collection that includes miniature versions of Tata Sierra, Bolera, Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine, Beetle and nearly 300 Hotwheels cars. He even customised them, changing their colour, shape and even speed. Rohit owns palm-sized dolls as well. “But they are mostly drivers of my toy cars,” he quips.

For as long as she can remember, Mrudula P Mustafa always had a wooden elephant toy by her side. “It was my visits to the temple that instilled a love for elephants in me. Having that majestic creature replicated as a toy that could fit snugly into the palm of my hands felt extraordinary,” Mrudula says. She got the toy when she was just three. Now, even after more than 40 years, the toy elephant is still intact. “Now, my eight-year-old daughter plays with it,” she says.

Not all toys can be carried around like Mrudula’s tiny jumbo. Abey K George’s first toy, which was a hand-me-down from his older siblings, was about 3 feet long — a makeshift version of the 1960 Jeep model, which his father made for them around sixty years ago. “It was built by my father George Jacob. He was very passionate about vehicles. The Jeep is used by three generations now. We even ride it,” says the 51-year-old.

Little amigurumis

It was during the pandemic that Saraswathi Vasudevan started amigurumi — the Japanese art of crocheting cute, little stuffed toys. “I first made a few finger cap toys and posted their images on Facebook. Orders started coming in immediately,” she says. Now, her products range has grown much more ambitious. “Rabbits, deers, lions, tigers. They are all there,” she says. Her toys are not just for children though, she says. “I have made toys for children as young as toddlers to those who are 12 years old. And also adults. Valentine’s Day is always busy with orders of teddy bears holding hearts and such,” she laughs. The 65-year old hopes to start a crochet cafe, where people can relax with a bit of craft work.

Devaki and her ‘character Barbies’

Thiruvananthapuram native S Devaki, 78, has around 50 different Barbie dolls in her house. Wondering why a septuagenarian has this big a collection? Well, for Devaki, these Barbies are her canvas where she unleashes her creativity. She started this hobby - of giving the dolls a makeover - during the Covid-induced lockdown. Before long, she was also weaving storylines for them after recreating them as memorable characters. One Barbie is decked up as Hamsa Damayanti, the famous Raja Ravi Varma painting, where the doll is dressed up in a neatly-pleated saree and facing a swan made out of plaster of paris. There’s also the ‘Brides of Kerala’ series, where dolls are transformed into brides from every Malayali community. “The process of recreating dolls makes me satisfied,” she says.

Set in wood

For the tiny tots, the Kerala Art and Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram has been creating a tranquil experience with minimalistic wooden toys, including wooden ball games, miniature versions of musical instruments and more. Not only do these toys last a lifetime, but they also encourage creativity. “Ball game is the most in-demand product as it improves hand-eye coordination and enhances children’s concentration level. The musical instruments include miniatures of chenda, tabla, and timila. They are made out of wood and the skin of buffalo, and emits a low sound when played,” says Sreeprasad T U, CEO of the Village.

KOCHI: With its pastel, wallflower-ish aesthetics, the Barbie movie, which was released last week, has stormed the box office, creating an explosion of pink. Part of what facilitated this success is nostalgia. A large section of the audience that hit the theatres comprised those eager to catch their favourite doll in a reel-life avatar. Even for those who weren’t particularly fond of Mattel’s products, the movie invoked memories of their childhood spent playing with various dolls and toys. Be it Barbie dolls of various personas, knockoffs of the original, or just plain wooden toys, they all sparked an abundance of joy in the young us. Here, TNIE speaks to toy aficionados about their little treasures.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Enduring love for Barbies “I love Barbies,” says Malavika Nambiar, a content creator from Kannur. “There were different kinds — the ones that came with a house set, their own makeup tools, bags, and more. Though these dolls came in the box as ballerinas or fashion designers, I used to change their outfits and style them in different ways. Imagination and creativity used to run wild,” says the 25-year-old. Indeed. The dolls she has in her possession have taken up new jobs — as hunters and fighters. They have also shed their glittery clothes for those better suited for these professions. “They now wear the clothes I made,” Malavika says. According to her, these dolls helped nurture curiosity and creativity when she was growing up. “Barbie dolls will always remain an integral part of my childhood. I still own a few dolls,” she says. After watching Barbie, Kavya Tara Kamal wished she, too, had Mattel dolls to play with while growing up. “Had I known that Barbie belonged to such a pretty, pink land with Ken, Adam and other princes, I would have explored more and got a bunch of dolls for myself,” says Kavya, who is a content writer. But Barbie dolls were never out of reach in her Kollam neighbourhood. “A boy next door owned one. Remember how you used to make imaginary breakfast and feed the dolls? That’s what we did too. We used to switch roles to take care of the Barbie,” Kavya says. Beyond Barbie Though Barbie dolls made a wave in India in the 90s, the doll with the pretty pink lips and coy smile wasn’t every child’s playmate, as it didn’t come cheap. For many, their childhood was spent with toys of all kinds, ranging from teddy bears, stuffed animals, cars, and even wooden dolls. Kaveri B, a 21-year-old engineering student from Thiruvananthapuram, still has her childhood toy, Bikku, with her. “Though I had many dolls growing up, Bikku is my dearest. It was half my size when I was young. My parents gifted Bikku to me when I was just 10, and it will always remain a physical reminder of my parents’ love for me,” Kaveri says. Though she is past an age to be playing with dolls [by societal conventions], Kaveri quells those who tease her by insisting that Bikku is her emotional support. And don’t we all need one? Much like Kaveri, toys did not find their way easily to Harikrishnan M either. That is why the 26-year-old still preserves a box filled with what he claims is his ‘prized possession’. “My parents could not afford to buy toys back then. It was only when I was 11 that I got my first doll. I bought it with all the pocket money I had saved over the years. It was costly — about `700, but the soft baby doll was my companion,” says Harikrishnan. However, with age, the soft dolls were replaced by miniature versions of Willys jeep, cycles and more. “Now, if I see an interesting toy, I’d buy it without thinking twice. My collection is growing,” adds Harikrishnan, a media professional based in Kottayam. With time, gender stereotypes came to haunt the toyland too. Cars, bikes and aeroplanes were deemed for just boys, while dolls, kitchen sets, and the like were for girls. But Harikrishnan firmly believes that toys are for all. “Be it a car, robot or Barbie, they are all part of our games. Their roles change according to the child’s imagination,” he adds. In the case of Nidhi Sebastian, a radio professional in Kochi, her doll, that she got from Germany and one which flaunted beautiful blue eyes, golden hair, and white skin, was immediately given a makeover to look like a clown. “‘Teena’ [doll] is like a member of the house. My grandmother has even stitched kasavu clothes for her,” she says. Beyond play For Bengaluru-based Rohit Jacob, who runs a mechanic shop business, collecting toys has now turned into a hobby. “I used to play with mini-sized toy cars when I was young. My first toy car — which I got when I was just a year old — was a miniature Maruti 800. I still have it. From there, my collection grew,” he says. Now he boasts a collection that includes miniature versions of Tata Sierra, Bolera, Scooby-Doo’s Mystery Machine, Beetle and nearly 300 Hotwheels cars. He even customised them, changing their colour, shape and even speed. Rohit owns palm-sized dolls as well. “But they are mostly drivers of my toy cars,” he quips. For as long as she can remember, Mrudula P Mustafa always had a wooden elephant toy by her side. “It was my visits to the temple that instilled a love for elephants in me. Having that majestic creature replicated as a toy that could fit snugly into the palm of my hands felt extraordinary,” Mrudula says. She got the toy when she was just three. Now, even after more than 40 years, the toy elephant is still intact. “Now, my eight-year-old daughter plays with it,” she says. Not all toys can be carried around like Mrudula’s tiny jumbo. Abey K George’s first toy, which was a hand-me-down from his older siblings, was about 3 feet long — a makeshift version of the 1960 Jeep model, which his father made for them around sixty years ago. “It was built by my father George Jacob. He was very passionate about vehicles. The Jeep is used by three generations now. We even ride it,” says the 51-year-old. Little amigurumis It was during the pandemic that Saraswathi Vasudevan started amigurumi — the Japanese art of crocheting cute, little stuffed toys. “I first made a few finger cap toys and posted their images on Facebook. Orders started coming in immediately,” she says. Now, her products range has grown much more ambitious. “Rabbits, deers, lions, tigers. They are all there,” she says. Her toys are not just for children though, she says. “I have made toys for children as young as toddlers to those who are 12 years old. And also adults. Valentine’s Day is always busy with orders of teddy bears holding hearts and such,” she laughs. The 65-year old hopes to start a crochet cafe, where people can relax with a bit of craft work. Devaki and her ‘character Barbies’ Thiruvananthapuram native S Devaki, 78, has around 50 different Barbie dolls in her house. Wondering why a septuagenarian has this big a collection? Well, for Devaki, these Barbies are her canvas where she unleashes her creativity. She started this hobby - of giving the dolls a makeover - during the Covid-induced lockdown. Before long, she was also weaving storylines for them after recreating them as memorable characters. One Barbie is decked up as Hamsa Damayanti, the famous Raja Ravi Varma painting, where the doll is dressed up in a neatly-pleated saree and facing a swan made out of plaster of paris. There’s also the ‘Brides of Kerala’ series, where dolls are transformed into brides from every Malayali community. “The process of recreating dolls makes me satisfied,” she says. Set in wood For the tiny tots, the Kerala Art and Crafts Village in Thiruvananthapuram has been creating a tranquil experience with minimalistic wooden toys, including wooden ball games, miniature versions of musical instruments and more. Not only do these toys last a lifetime, but they also encourage creativity. “Ball game is the most in-demand product as it improves hand-eye coordination and enhances children’s concentration level. The musical instruments include miniatures of chenda, tabla, and timila. They are made out of wood and the skin of buffalo, and emits a low sound when played,” says Sreeprasad T U, CEO of the Village.