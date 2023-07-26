UDF-ruled local bodies in district witness smooth transition at helm

Arun M By

KOCHI: While the uncertainty over the election of the Thrikkakara Municipality chairperson continues, the local bodies in the district ruled by the UDF have witnessed a smooth transition at the helm as per the power-sharing agreements reached earlier.

The latest transition was in Angamaly block panchayat where Congress representatives Kochuthresia Thankachan and Biju Jose Kavunga were elected as president and vice-president respectively. As per the pact, Mary Devassykutty stepped down from the president post along with vice-president M O George after the two-and-a-half year term ended.

The next major power transition will be in Ernakulam district panchayat, one of the three district panchayats -- among 14 in the state -- where the UDF is in power. Congress leader Ullas Thomas, who represents the Avoly division, is currently president of the district panchayat. He was chosen to lead the local body after securing 16 votes in the 27-member council. In accordance with an agreement entered into in 2020, the first two-and-a-half-year term was allocated to Ullas, an ‘I’ group nominee, with the second half designated to Kodanad division’s Manoj Moothedan, former Youth Congress state general secretary and nominee of the ‘A’ faction.

Earlier, in Mulanthuruthy block panchayat, Congress leader Raju P Nair was replaced by Shaji Madhavan Nair as president in accordance with the agreement. While in Muvattupuzha, Kerala Congress representative Joseph Augustine resigned from the president post last week to pave the way for Congress leader K G Radhakrishnan. K G Radhakrishnan, district president of Bharatiya Dalit Congress, assumed charges as per the understanding in UDF.

In Ramamangalam grama panchayat, where its president E P George died in an accident, P V Stephen, who represents Kodikuthimala ward will be elected president, as per a previous accord. Following George’s demise, the party has five members in the 13-member local body and also enjoys the backing of an independent. LDF has five members and BJP one. Mary Eldho, the independent, who is currently the vice president, heads the local body. If UDF wins the byelection, the Congress can retain power.

Meanwhile, uncertainty continues in Thrikkakara municipality where chairperson Ajitha Thankappan resigned from the chairperson post following the intervention of the party. Last week, LDF supported by IUML members defeated a no-confidence motion against vice-chairman A A Ibrahim Kutty, a leader of IUML. Surprising both the LDF and the UDF, Muslim League members P M Yunus, Shimi Murali, Dinup, Congress dissidents, and independent members Omana Sabu and Varghese Plassery voted in favour of the LDF.

However, this development has put the Congress in a dilemma as the party members have decided to follow the earlier pact which resulted in the stepping down of Ajitha to pave the way for Radhamani Pillai who belongs to A faction. The leaders suspect that the independents would align with LDF and defeat their chairperson candidate in the 43-member council. However, party sources said the independents have agreed to back UDF and they can retain power in Thrikkakara.

