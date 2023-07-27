CCTV cams to be installed to identify litterers in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The corporation council meeting on Wednesday discussed various issues, including the stray-dog menace, Kerala State Inland Navigation Corporation’s request to hike the ticket price of the Ro-Ro service, waste management, and setting up of public toilets in various parts of the city.

Mayor M Anilkumar said that nine more material collection facilities (MCFs) will be set up and CCTV cameras will be installed to identify those littering in public places. He said that it will become difficult for the waste management application AAKRI alone to manage biomedical waste.

“There is a need to rope in more private firms for biomedical waste collection, and the corporation is also considering setting up a three-tonne capacity plant to treat biomedical waste,” said Anilkumar.

The council also passed a motion presented by councillors C D Bindu and P R Rachana on the ongoing atrocities against women in Manipur. It was passed with 69 councillors in support and five opposing it.

The corporation secretary’s move to call an expression of interest (EoI) inviting private firms to set up toilet facilities using corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds backed by the mayor was criticised by the opposition.

