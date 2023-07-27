RDS Projects can go ahead with existing work, PWD tells Kerala HC

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The PWD has informed the Kerala High Court that the blacklisting and cancellation of licence of RDS Project Ltd, need not affect other ongoing works of the company and they can continue with the works in accordance with the provisions of the respective agreement.

The contractor was blacklisted in connection with the irregularities in the construction of the Palarivattom flyover, which was partially demolished and rebuilt. Besides, the firm’s licence was cancelled owing to poor workmanship as reported by the state-run Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK). The opportunity for a hearing was also given to the company twice before issuing black-listing orders, the PWD stated.

The PWD filed the affidavit in response to a petition filed by RDS Project Ltd challenging the order blacklisting it from participating in tenders in Kerala for a period of five years.

The PWD informed that the irregularities in connection with the work were noticed in 2019. The implementing agency of the work is RBDCK and a report on allegations and recommendation to blacklist the contractor was intimated to the government on November 6, 2020. The RDS did not rectify the defects of the projects on time. The vigilance inquiry report submitted to the government concluded that the flyover was in a dangerous condition.

Though the rectification works were done under the supervision of IIT Madras, there was a chance that the flyover would become a threat to the lives of people at any time. So the government had no other option, but to engage other competent agencies to rectify the defects and recover the cost from the erring contractor.

The Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau reported that there were serious irregularities on the part of the contractor in the construction of the project.

Hence, the government deputed DMRC to rectify the issue. The DMRC had ensured a guarantee period of 100 years for the bridge. As per the contract, if the contractor does not satisfactorily rectify the defects, the executing agency can depute other agencies for the work.

