‘Release’ of KSU activists, two Kochi cops suspended

Benny Behanan, MP, and MLA T J Saneesh Kumar Joseph, were also part of the march.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Ernakulam Rural police on Tuesday suspended two officers of Kalady station after Congress leaders used force to free KSU leaders lodged in the station cell after staging a protest marsh. Sub-inspector Satheesh and civil police officer Basil were suspended as part of disciplinary action initiated by Ernakulam Rural police chief Vivek Kumar.

An internal probe found that some officers at the station had unlocked the cells, which facilitated the release of the KSU leaders. 

Congress leaders led by Angamaly MLA Roji M John were involved in the ‘intervention’ on July 16. The KSU activists were taken into custody in connection with a clash between students at Kalady Sree Sankara College.

Benny Behanan, MP, and MLA T J Saneesh Kumar Joseph, were also part of the march. Later, Roji and a few Congress activists barged into the station and released the KSU leaders who were in the cell. 

