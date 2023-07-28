Former I-T inspector sentenced to 8.5 years in jail for accepting bribe in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A former inspector of the Income Tax Department, Kochi, has been sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for eight-and-a-half years and imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 by Ernakulam CBI Court for demanding a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from the director of a hospital in Muvattupuzha.

Dinesh K K, a former inspector of the Income Tax investigation wing demanded a bribe of Rs 10 lakh from Dr S Sabine, director, of Sabine Hospital and Research Centre, Muvattupuzha, as a reward for doing ‘favours’ during the verification done by him with respect to the remittance of more than Rs 1 crore by the hospital into its bank account during the demonetisation period. Since the complainant was not ready to pay the bribe amount, the accused reduced his demand from Rs 10 lakh to Rs 5 lakh and he was caught red-handed by CBI while accepting the bribe on March 31, 2017.

As per the chargesheet submitted by CBI, he repeated the demand for a bribe on several occasions between December 11, 2016, and March 31, 2017, and on March 31 Dinesh accepted Rs 5 lakh as a bribe for doing “favours” for not creating any problem for the remittance of more than Rs 1 crore into the bank account of the hospital.

The accused has been convicted and sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four years and to pay a fine of Rs 20,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. He has been further sentenced to undergo rigorous imprisonment for four-and-a-half years and to pay a fine of Rs 30,000 under sections 13(2) r/w 13(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, said the verdict. The case was investigated by CBI, Anti-Corruption Bureau, Kochi.

