Vaduthala ROB rehabilitation package gets approval

Published: 28th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th July 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

Vaduthala railway gate level crossing in Kochi | File Pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI: There is a glimmer of hope for the Vaduthala Railway Overbridge (ROB) project, as a rehabilitation package has been approved for those who will be displaced during the land acquisition process. The project, which received administrative approval in 2016, has faced significant delays and has not made much progress since then.

According to MLA  T J Vinodh, the only notable thing that has happened in the case of the project is the approval of the rehabilitation package. “The implementing authority of the project is the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala Ltd (RBDCK),” said the MLA. Once the ROB comes it will help ease the traffic congestion at the railway level crossing. 

The project faced various obstacles, including delays due to red tape. “Though the documents including the design of the ROB were prepared and submitted to the Railways for approval, the project file became a victim of red tape. Among the various reasons cited, one was the doubling of the Shornur-Ernakulam Rail line,” said the MLA. After these points were raised, a revised design taking into account the possibility of the doubling of the line was submitted.

“The Railway gave approved the new design. As per the revised design, the amount of land required increased from 42.92 Are to 60.15 Are. A revised amount of Rs 67.51 crores was allocated to the RBDCK from KIIFB. The amount was to be used to pay compensation including for land acquisition,” he said.

Prof K V Thomas, the special representative of the state government in Delhi, recently met with Roop Narayan Sunkar, Member (Infrastructure), Railway Board, to discuss various projects, including the Vaduthala ROB. Expressing concern over the delays, Thomas urged Sunkar to expedite the projects, which also include the Willingdon Island-Vathuruthy rail overbridge, the renovation of Harbour Terminus Station, and the conversion of Ernakulam Old Railway Station into a heritage site.

