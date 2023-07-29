Dramatic scenes likely in municipal chairperson election on July 29

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Dramatic scenes are likely to unfold in the Thrikkakara municipality chairperson election scheduled to be held on Saturday.

Since the ruling UDF is relying on the backing of the four independents to retain power, the Congress district leadership has struck a deal with them, accepting their demands for the vice-chairperson post and the chairperson seat in a few standing committees in return for their support. However, the party’s reluctance to provide a written assurance has left open possibilities of political drama during the election, to be held at the municipality office at 11 am.

Though the Congress district leadership has issued a whip to its 16 councillors, asking them to vote for its candidate Radhamani Pillai, two Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) councillors – recently- ousted vice-chairman A A Ibrahim Kutty and Sajeena Akbar – have not accepted it. The League leadership, however, has said its councillors will vote for the Congress candidate.

Though the Congress district leadership held talks with IUML leaders and independents seeking their support, the leaders are not confident of gaining the required majority of 22 votes on Saturday.

In the 43-member council, Congress has 16 members, the IUML has five. Four of the five independent candidates have also backed the grand old party. Hence, should the two League councillors and the four independents change their minds, it would result in the Congress losing power.

The Congress is not in a position to lose power in a major municipality in the district and the leaders cite the example of the party’s loss in Kochi corporation where differences over power-sharing led to defeat in its stronghold in the last local body polls. Congress has decided to field Radhamani Pillai, an ‘A’ faction nominee, as its candidate based on the previous agreement within UDF.

Thanks to the support of independents and three IUML members, LDF was able to recently pass a no-confidence motion against Ibrahim Kutty.

The League said its councillors voted for the LDF’s motion in protest against Ibrahim Kutty’s decision to stick to the vice-chairman post despite completing two-and-a-half years of the five-year term. Sources said issues within the IUML are yet to be settled.

So on Saturday, the stand that would be adopted by Ibrahim Kutty and Sajeena, who had abstained from voting on the no-confidence motion, has turned crucial. The independents’ demand for the vice-chairperson post as well as chairperson posts in various standing committees has made the going tough for Congress.

Meanwhile, with the backing of 15 CPM councillors, two CPI members and an independent, LDF has 18 assured votes. Should the four independents that backed UDF decide to have a change of heart, LDF will reach the magic number of 22.

LDF had earlier agreed to support two independents in the chairperson and vice-chairperson elections, while two others were promised standing committee chairperson posts. However, the rebels backtracked. Now, LDF may try the same strategy again to end the UDF’s control on the municipality.

“IUML members will not vote against UDF. The party is conducting talks with the independents, who were opposed to allocating the chairperson post to Radhamani Pillai. They too will stay with UDF,” said a Congress leader. The election to the vice-chairperson post will be held on August 4.

