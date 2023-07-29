Snehaswaram introduces 6 kids to world of sound in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Six children are able to hear the voices and sounds around them, thanks to the free cochlear implantation surgery as part of the Snehaswaram project of the VPS Lakeshore Hospital in Kochi.

Accompanied by parents, the children recently gathered in Kochi to celebrate the success of the first phase of the initiative, a part of VPS’ corporate social responsibility activities, with actor and stand-up comedian Ramesh Pisharody.

The surgery was performed in March and the children are currently undergoing auditory verbal therapy. “We applied for the government Sruthitharangam project. Though the paperwork was complete, the surgery did not happen due to Covid. I never expected my child will be able to listen. It was made possible by Snehaswaram,” said Deepak, father of a three-year-old kid who underwent the surgery.

Dr Lakshmi Ranjith, the cochlear implant surgeon at VPS Lakeshore Hospital, said the initiative aims to bring the children to the mainstream.

“We want the kids to lead a normal life. They can now go to normal schools and lead an independent life. That was our aim,” she said.

