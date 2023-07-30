Home Cities Kochi

14 NID students in town; corporation's design city plan gets a move on

The corporation, KILA and NID signed the collaboration memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year for the plan to make Kochi a Unesco-recognised city of design.

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The plan is to make Kochi a Unesco-recognised city of design. The corporation project gained momentum with 14 students of Ahmedabad’s National Institute of Design (NID) arriving in the city.

The group will submit proposals after visiting the 20 divisions of the corporation between August and October. 

“Kochi is known for its natural heritage and industrial development. Experts who attended Kochi Design Week last December said that in terms of visibility, Kochi is ideal to implement the design city project,” said mayor M Anilkumar.

“The project will bring a positive change to the city. It will be implemented under the leadership of the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA),” he added. 

The local body had earmarked Rs 10 crore for the project in its 2023-24 budget.

“The group includes students specialising in various fields, including urban planning, photography, livelihood, the third gender, etc. An interface between students and councillors will be held next week to discuss what area and division they should be working on,” said a source. 

Opposition councillors, however, accused the entire process of lacking clarity. “The mayor said the students will work on various proposals for the city. But how and what is uncertain. Each division has many factors that need to be considered. We have requested a workshop with these students before they are permitted to start their work,” said Antony Kureethara, leader of opposition.

“Neither the mayor nor the secretary can provide clarity on the project,” he added.

Meanwhile, the mayor said that the students and councillors will meet for a workshop next week.

“This will involve the active participation of councillors, and should help the project,” said Anilkumar.

The corporation, KILA and NID signed the collaboration memorandum of understanding (MoU) last year.

Comments

