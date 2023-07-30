Slew of projects planned to improve facilities in tourism sector: Mohamed Riyas

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government has come up with various projects to make Kerala a tourism state. Tourism Minister P A Mohamed Riyas on Saturday announced various projects to improve facilities in the tourism sector.

“The pilot project to convert bridges in the state to tourist attractions will begin in August. The project will be jointly implemented by the departments of tourism and public works,” said Riyas while addressing the media in Kochi.

As part of the project, bridges in the state will be decorated with lights to attract more tourists and the lower part of overbridges, barring those across rivers, will be converted into useful and recreational areas for the public.

“The overbridges near Kochi Airport and SN College in Kollam will get a makeover as part of the first phase of the project. The project will be women, disabled and elderly-friendly,” he said. Various facilities like a badminton court, skating area, chess plot and jogging area will be set up at the Kollam railway overbridge. Also, an open gym, basketball court and football turf will be set up beneath the overbridge near Kochi Airport.

“We are preparing a list of such overbridges which can be given a makeover. The project will be expanded to other districts in the state by 2024 and will be implemented with the cooperation of public, private and cooperative institutions and the public,” he said. The minister said the final plan for the project has been prepared, and the work will start in August.

“The old bridge at Farook and the foot overbridge in Aluva will be decorated with lights to attract tourists. The construction will begin by the end of August. The preparation of plans and reports is in progress,” said Riyas.

The works and tourism departments will be working together to implement the project. Also, to improve the quality of roads in the district, it has been decided to use the BMBC method. At present, more than 50 per cent of roads in the district are constructed following the BMBC method.

He said the online booking system of government rest houses is a huge success and it has helped earn profits for the works department.

“The online booking of rest houses under the works department that was started in November 2021 is a success. An extra amount of Rs 1.11 crore was received through the online booking system in the 16 rest houses in Ernakulam,” he added. He also said Rs 1.45 crore has been allocated for the projects to enhance tourism in Fort Kochi.

