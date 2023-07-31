Mysterious skin infection leaves 6 dead at care home in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The death of six elderly women at Snehaveedu, an old-age home run by Muvattupuzha municipality, reportedly following a mysterious skin disease, has raised the spectre of another fatal infection. Kamalam, 72, and Eliamma Scaria, 70, died on Saturday. Amina Pareed, 86, Eliamma George, 76, and Lakshmi Kuttappan, 78 were among those who succumbed to the infection last month.

The municipality has initiated sanitation work at the facility. Ward councillor Jinu Medekkal said all the inmates have been relocated. “Six other women have developed similar symptoms. We admitted them to Aluva general hospital on Saturday,” said Jinu.

Following the death of two inmates on Saturday, municipality councillor Joice Mary Antony visited the facility. “I noticed peeling of the skin on the legs and behind the ears. However, I did not suspect the presence of an infection. Later, I learned about four other recent deaths at the facility. I have informed authorities and the health department,” said Joice.

A health department official said the condition of the six who have been admitted to hospital is stable. “We sent their samples for testing on Saturday, and the results should be out in another 48 hours. We can only confirm the disease once the results are out. We have started treatment and their condition is stable,” she said. Symptoms include swelling and festering wounds. “All of them are above 70 years of age. Some have co-morbidities and age-related illnesses. They do not have any other symptoms,” said the official.

KOCHI: The death of six elderly women at Snehaveedu, an old-age home run by Muvattupuzha municipality, reportedly following a mysterious skin disease, has raised the spectre of another fatal infection. Kamalam, 72, and Eliamma Scaria, 70, died on Saturday. Amina Pareed, 86, Eliamma George, 76, and Lakshmi Kuttappan, 78 were among those who succumbed to the infection last month. The municipality has initiated sanitation work at the facility. Ward councillor Jinu Medekkal said all the inmates have been relocated. “Six other women have developed similar symptoms. We admitted them to Aluva general hospital on Saturday,” said Jinu. Following the death of two inmates on Saturday, municipality councillor Joice Mary Antony visited the facility. “I noticed peeling of the skin on the legs and behind the ears. However, I did not suspect the presence of an infection. Later, I learned about four other recent deaths at the facility. I have informed authorities and the health department,” said Joice. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); A health department official said the condition of the six who have been admitted to hospital is stable. “We sent their samples for testing on Saturday, and the results should be out in another 48 hours. We can only confirm the disease once the results are out. We have started treatment and their condition is stable,” she said. Symptoms include swelling and festering wounds. “All of them are above 70 years of age. Some have co-morbidities and age-related illnesses. They do not have any other symptoms,” said the official.