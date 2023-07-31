Students continue to fly out for better prospects

Anu Kuruvilla By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Even as the state government makes efforts to address the issue of mass migration of students in the Higher Education sector, the trend continues unabated, and on a large scale. An event held in Kochi, on Saturday, by Santa Monica, an overseas education facilitator, witnessed the largest number of students migrating from a single country to a single destination in a single intake.

A staggering total of 7,236 students are all set to fly out to Canada. This once again highlights the significant exodus of students to foreign countries, which poses serious challenges for the higher education institutions in the state.

“Canada is a major study abroad destination, due to the ease of getting permanent residence status and the huge number of jobs available thanks to the big manufacturing units based along the border producing products for the US market,” said Denny Thomas, CMD of Santamonica Study Abroad Pvt Ltd.

He said the group of students going abroad is comprised of both who have completed Plus-2 courses and also degrees. “The ratio of students who go abroad for higher studies after completing Plus-II and graduation is 50:50. All of them opt for diploma courses. Another attraction that Canada presents is that the courses offered are job-oriented. These courses are tailor-made to feed the workforce requirement in each state of the country,” said Denny.

According to Mohammed Riyas, a Kollam-based education consultant, diplomas in technical subjects like computer science are the most in demand when it comes to Canada. “Only a very small percentage of students go for research and postgraduate courses,” he said.

“Another factor that attracts students to Canada is the ease of moving across the border to the USA,” he added. Australia and currently, Sweden too have become big markets, said Mohammed. “With Sweden offering family visas, which has been stopped by the UK, the country is fast becoming a favourite. Even European countries like Portugal and Balkan countries are finding takers,” he added.

However, NORKA-Roots is not involved in recruiting students for overseas education. According to an official with NORKA, the only recruitment that happen are ones related to jobs like nursing. “However, the students going abroad for higher studies have been advised to apply for a student ID card of NORKA,” he said.

The ID card holder will be eligible for Personal Accident Insurance coverage of `4 lakh for death and up to a maximum of `2 lakh for permanent or partial disability. “But the number of students who apply for the ID card is very less,” he said.

