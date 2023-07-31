Tribal women’s new project to ‘light up’ lives

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The tribal women of Pinavoorkudy village at Kuttampuzha panchayat are on a winning spree. After tasting success with their coffee and arrowroot powder production units, they are now set to conquer the markets with their LED bulbs and tubes. Members of the Pinavoorkudy Kasturba Kudumbashree unit, the women released the product under the brand name Thejus.

The district programme manager (DPM) of Kudumbashree said the women have set up the manufacturing units with the funds sourced by themselves. “We haven’t funded the project. The members of the unit availed loan from a bank for the initiative,” said the DPM. These women were trained under the programme of the Kudumbashree.

The members, including Sudha Sasikumar, Vatsa Pithambaran, Raji Shibu, Santha Chandran and Rukmini Thankappan, decided to make use of the technical know-how they developed during the training to set up a unit. These women have been given subsidies under the Entrepreneurial Support Scheme of the panchayat, said an official with the Kuduambashree.

The LED bulbs and tubes manufactured by the group are being sold for Rs 10 less than the rates commanded by the branded ones in the market. Besides, they repair damaged bulbs. “We are manufacturing bulbs based on orders placed. However, soon we will start mass production, and our products will be available at all outlets. Our products have been gaining wide acceptance, which has boosted our confidence to expand the business,” they said.

