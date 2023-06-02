First bell: Superhero surprises awaited the new kids at Kochi's Greets Public School

Mahima Anna Jacob By

Express News Service

KOCHI: After two months of summer vacation, Thursday brought a unique energy to Kochi. Children, accompanied by their parents, embarked on a new chapter at school.

Before boarding the school bus, six-year-old twins, Anvika Praveen and Advika Praveen, joined their parents in a temple with folded hands, seeking a positive start. A line of vehicles patiently waiting to drop off students welcomes them to the gate of Greets Public School. Inside the school, superhero characters joined the students to make the day exciting.

In the kindergarten section, a mix of emotions filled the air. Some children threw tantrums, while others immersed themselves in building Lego structures, playing with soft toys, or operating automatic cars. The remaining sat there, bewildered by the new surroundings.

“Unlike last year, students and faculty members have no concerns about Covid. Everyone is relaxed and at ease,” says Belinda Vivera, vice president of the school. At St Joseph’s School, as in previous years, a significant number of migrant students are admitted. “We have children from Rajasthan, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, and Bengal. We have always prioritised their needs,” says headmistress sister Jeni.

Ten-year-old Yashwitha Suresh is visiting the school to join the celebration. “My daughter cannot walk. She has been diagnosed with Spinal Muscular Atrophy, a genetic disorder. So we homeschool her. However, we bring her to school occasionally.

Since it is June 1 today, she wanted to be a part of the Praveshanolstavam,” says Poonkodi Suresh, her mother. The staff came together to greet her, and Yashwitha signalled her father to carry her to her new classroom and her classmates welcomed her with songs.

The students of Sree Rama Varma LP School rushed to the premises to enjoy the newly built “Varnakoodaram” facility constructed using funds provided by Samagra Shiksha Kerala. “This facility is exclusively for the pre-primary students to make learning more engaging. The play area within the premises will help students connect with nature,” says Renjith R, PTA president.

At the Government Higher Secondary School for Girls on Chittoor, the number of admissions has increased. “This year, we require additional divisions and more teachers need to be appointed,” says Bindu K V, a staff member.

