One of three firms tasked with bio-waste collection in Kerala quits

KOCHI: One of the three private agencies entrusted with collecting bio-waste from Kochi corporation limits has backed out over what it termed as unnecessary political controversy. City mayor M Anilkumar said three private agencies were entrusted to collect bio-waste from households. “Of the three, however, one has backed out over the politicisation of the issue of waste management,” he said.

The local body may now approach another Suchitwa Mission-shortlisted firm for waste management, as it would be difficult to manage with just two firms, the mayor added.

The corporation had announced that no bio-waste would be moved to Brahmapuram from June 1.

Antony Kureethara, opposition leader in the corporation, alleged that apparently none of the entrusted private agencies collected waste from the city on Thursday.

“Around 20 trucks carrying bio-waste were seen moving to Brahmapuram. The mayor had informed the council that no waste will be sent to Brahmapuram from June 1, and that private agencies will collect the waste and treat it at their plants,” said Kureethara. “However, the trucks were spotted at Brahmapuram and evidently the corporation has failed to execute its plan,” he said.

He said there is no clarity regarding how the private agencies will handle the collected waste. “Of the three firms, one backed out of signing the agreement at the last minute. There was no political threat. The agency may have realised that the unscientific handling of waste would have landed it in controversy and hence backed out,” said Kureethara.

The mayor told the council that the agencies would source the waste from 21 collection centres from June 1. “The collection of waste by private agencies will not be effective. The mayor said waste will be collected by Haritha Karma Sena workers from households and brought to the collection points,” said Kureethara. “This plan has failed and the corporation had to move the waste to Brahmapuram,” he added.

