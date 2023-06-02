Travel back in time to Kochi’s own ‘crow island’ 

Anjana S By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kakkathuruthu island of Kochi is the perfect getaway for anyone looking for a short, serene break from the chaos of city life. Surrounded by Kaithapuzha lake, this quaint spot still preserves the pristine village life and lets visitors travel back in time.

The old village beauty with its lush green foliage, hovering dragonflies, chirping birds and houses surrounded by quickstick plant is still intact on this small island, not yet marred by the urban buzz.

‘Kakkathuruthu’ literally means crow island. Local people say the place once used to be an abode of crows and other birds, uninhabited by humans.

Kaithapuzha, which merges with Vembanad Lake, is home to a wide variety of bird species. With its muddy roads, swaying coconut trees, and ducks frolicking in the water, it has got everything you need for a mental detox.

This picturesque island grabbed worldwide attention when it got listed as the world’s best sunset locale by National Geographic. The magical sunsets are, indeed, worth the hype. When the blue sky turns to sapphire, with hues of red and orange, nature becomes a canvas that makes one stand in awe.

What adds to the scenic beauty is the twilight that blends with the ripples on the waters around as country boats head back to their homes. With the inception of a new village tourism project, Kathoos, Kakkathuruthu is set to take tourism to the next level. There are various packages available that offer you a holistic rustic experience – from fresh toddy to homely traditional cuisine.

Non-vegetarians take note, the classic karimeen ilayil pollichatu and nadan prawns roast are delicacies you shouldn’t let your taste buds miss out on. Activities include a destressing saunter through the muddy lanes, live fishing, kayaking, pedal boating, and canoe rides.

“The tourism project provides employment for many residents of Kakkathuruthu. Arrangements have been made for giving the visitors an experience that dates back to four decades, in its entirety,” says village tourism coordinator Foji John.

How to reach: 24km from the city

Ferry ride from Eramalloor, which lies on the national highway towards Cherthala from Ernakulam

Things to do

Enjoy the stunning sunsets.

Boat rides

Relish local cuisine.

Visit the nearby temples and churches

Take a guided village tour, explore the local culture

For details on tour packages, contact: 9847931669

