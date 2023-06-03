Diesel buses to soon be passe in Kerala as KSRTC looks to go electric

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: If all goes as planned, electric buses will shortly replace the outdated diesel buses on city streets. As per the plan, KSRTC would launch 11 electric bus routes in the city over the next few months.

The department plans to purchase 11 buses using the KIIFB fund. The department would purchase the buses for Kochi with the balance it would be left with while purchasing 50 electric buses for Thiruvananthapuram, officials said. KSRTC is expected to operate 113 vehicles in the state capital under the Union government’s Smart City Mission Programme in Thiruvananthapuram.

“The government has sanctioned Rs 57.5 crore for the purchase of 50 electric buses in Thiruvananthapuram using the KIIFB fund. Though we expected Rs 1 crore for each e-bus, we got that for nearly Rs 92.7 lakh. This helped us save around Rs 10.5 crore. We will use this balance fund for purchasing 11 e-buses, which will now be available for Rs 90 lakh,” said a top source in the KSRTC.

The source said the 11 buses will be used for city-circular service and also as metro feeder service in Kochi. “At present, the KMRL is running two electric buses by associating with a Mumbai-based private agency. The two services will be revoked, as it is illegal to conduct a service by private agencies. We would use the new e-buses as feeder services, replacing the two buses. Since the metro services are not operating in areas such as Infopark and other areas, we will also use the service to fill the gap. The re-routing of the service connecting water metro stations is also under consideration,” said the source.

Despite claims that the KSRTC has chosen to deploy the e-buses assigned to Thiruvananthapuram to perform the city circular service, the source brushed aside the possibility. “The Centre has allotted 113 e-buses under the smart city mission scheme in Thiruvananthapuram. But the Kochi Smart City Mission failed to put up a proposal using the allotted funds. How can we use these buses in Kochi city?” the source added. However, it is learnt that Kochi, in the near future, will get another 100 e-buses under the Augmentation of City Service Scheme of the Central Urban Affairs Department. The KSRTC has demanded 250 e-buses for Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Kozhikode.

“A proposal has been submitted to the Centre to get an operational subsidy. The proposal is pending before the prime minister. If we get permission, we will get 250 e-buses under the Augmentation of City Service Scheme. However, we will be able to start the service of 11 buses in Kochi without much delay,” said the source.

