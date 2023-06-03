Lone rangers and their stories of adventure

By Express News Service

TNIE meets some solo adventure seekers – from a secretariat employee, who conquered Everest, to a mother of two who beat arthritis to explore Himalayan heights.

Tall order

When India marked the 75th anniversary of its Independence, Shaikh Hassan Khan, who hails from Pandalam in Kerala, was unfolding the national flag — the biggest yet — atop Mount Everest.

A senior officer in the Secretariat, Hassan developed a love for mountaineering while on deputation at Kerala House in New Delhi, from where he often stole visits to the Himalayas.

When aspiration turned into a hobby, Hassan hoped to perfect it by enrolling himself at two of India’s premium mountaineering institutes — the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi and the Himalayan Insitute of Mountaineering, Darjeeling.

In 2021, Hassan scaled his first summit: Mount Kilimanjaro, a 19,341-foot peak in Tanzania. Back at home, Hassan’s eyes were fixed on Mount Everest. In April 2022, he set off again to conquer this majestic mountain, carrying with him paintings collected from a clutch of children across Kerala.

Needless to say, it was a demanding experience. “At one point, I had to return all the way down to the base camp as my oxygen levels were below the permissible limit,” recalls Hassan. However, five days later, he continued the trek, reaching the final camp (Camp 4) ahead of the summit on May 15, 2022, becoming the youngest Kerala civilian to do so. As weather conditions did not permit trekking any further than Camp 4, Hassan unfurled the 30x20-dimension Indian flag at 26,000 feet, setting a world record.

The trek also saw Hassan collect plastic all the way back to the base camp. The 13-member team collected over 100kg of plastic waste. Elaborating on this, Hassan said, “There is a Sherpa belief that one can only reach the summit if Goddess Miyolangsangma (a personification of Mount Everest) permits it.”

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Hassan is working on a project to hoist the Tricolour on the highest points of all 195 countries within 5 years. Currently travelling on an expedition, the next summits on his radar are Mount Denali, the highest point in North America; Mount Elbrus in Russia; and Mount Fuji in Japan.

- Gautham Krishna

Shaikh Hassan Khan

In love with the Himalayas

indhu K, 43, started going on solo trips to prove that she could triumph over health issues. It was around six years ago that she visited the Himalayas along with a group. “When I went the first time, I experienced high-altitude sickness. But I wanted to travel again, to show myself that this ailment won’t stop me,” Sindhu says.

The single mother of two regularly goes on treks and village exploration trips in the Himalayan region. Now, she’s been there several times and has a rapport with the natives. “I still have contact with the people I met there. During the 2018 floods, some of my friends there called and enquired about my safety. I felt so grateful then,” Sindhu says.

Her children, too, are her biggest cheerleaders, adds Sindhu. “My son, who is in Germany now, has started going on trips. I haven’t taken my daughter with me yet, as there are risk factors, and it is not as easy as solo trips,” she says.

As a teacher at the Phoenix Academy in Kochi, she also inspires her students to travel and experience the world. “Travelling helps us realise how fortunate we are. These trips have helped me to experience and learn from this big world out there,” she adds.

- Anna Jose

Beating health woes to conquer heights

For Kochi-based insurance company manager Anitha Kartha, 50, conquering the harsh climes of the mountains was a longtime dream. She realised it by completing her climb to the base camp of Mt Everest in April this year.

“I made the first attempt two years ago, but had to call it quits due to health issues,” says Anitha, who suffers from arthritis and cervical issues. “However, I was determined to achieve my dream and took it upon myself to prepare for the climb.”

Anitha, who works as retentionship manager with Star Union Daichi Life Insurance, has also been taking part in marathons. “Endurance running helped me a lot during my second Mt Everest attempt. This time around, I did not face any health or breathing issues,” she smiles.

Buoyed by her successful climb, Anitha seeks to push higher. “Considering the bitter experience during my first attempt, my family was not happy with my decision to try again. They were not convinced; they told me to go for Kerala’s hills,” says Anitha, who is planning another Himalayan expedition.

“I want to be a role model for others, people who find themselves being held back from realising their dreams due to health or personal issues. I want to tell them that no matter what, if there is a will there is a way.”

- Anu Kuruvilla

Realising that childhood dream

itting on the veranda of an Army quarters in Kashmir, a little boy was once fascinated by the majestic snow-clad mountains of the region. “It was a fascination that remained deep within me even as I grew up,” says Anoop Madhusoodanan, 39, who works as cluster manager with Adidas in Kochi.

Last December, he realised his dream when he went on a solo trip to the base camp of Mt Everest. “It was thrilling,” Anoop gushes. “It wasn’t exactly the ideal time of the year to plan a trek — the climatic conditions were really harsh. But that added to the adventure. I missed an avalanche by just 15 minutes during the trek.”

Anoop then conquered the Kang Yatse 2 Summit. “I was advised to do a smaller climb before attempting a big one. So the climb to the base camp of Mt Everest was a training of sorts,” he says. “However, the KY 2 summit climb got me acquainted with the real deal of mountaineering. I got to use some very cool mountain climbing equipment such as the ice picks and others.”

This is just the start, says Anoop, who is currently gearing up for more expeditions. “2024 will see me attempting the Island peak in Nepal and the Hang Son Doong Cave in Vietnam,” he says. “The Hang Son Doong Cave is said to be an ecosystem by itself with hills, flora and fauna.”

- Anu Kuruvilla



TNIE meets some solo adventure seekers – from a secretariat employee, who conquered Everest, to a mother of two who beat arthritis to explore Himalayan heights. Tall order When India marked the 75th anniversary of its Independence, Shaikh Hassan Khan, who hails from Pandalam in Kerala, was unfolding the national flag — the biggest yet — atop Mount Everest. A senior officer in the Secretariat, Hassan developed a love for mountaineering while on deputation at Kerala House in New Delhi, from where he often stole visits to the Himalayas. When aspiration turned into a hobby, Hassan hoped to perfect it by enrolling himself at two of India’s premium mountaineering institutes — the Nehru Institute of Mountaineering in Uttarkashi and the Himalayan Insitute of Mountaineering, Darjeeling.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In 2021, Hassan scaled his first summit: Mount Kilimanjaro, a 19,341-foot peak in Tanzania. Back at home, Hassan’s eyes were fixed on Mount Everest. In April 2022, he set off again to conquer this majestic mountain, carrying with him paintings collected from a clutch of children across Kerala. Needless to say, it was a demanding experience. “At one point, I had to return all the way down to the base camp as my oxygen levels were below the permissible limit,” recalls Hassan. However, five days later, he continued the trek, reaching the final camp (Camp 4) ahead of the summit on May 15, 2022, becoming the youngest Kerala civilian to do so. As weather conditions did not permit trekking any further than Camp 4, Hassan unfurled the 30x20-dimension Indian flag at 26,000 feet, setting a world record. The trek also saw Hassan collect plastic all the way back to the base camp. The 13-member team collected over 100kg of plastic waste. Elaborating on this, Hassan said, “There is a Sherpa belief that one can only reach the summit if Goddess Miyolangsangma (a personification of Mount Everest) permits it.” Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, Hassan is working on a project to hoist the Tricolour on the highest points of all 195 countries within 5 years. Currently travelling on an expedition, the next summits on his radar are Mount Denali, the highest point in North America; Mount Elbrus in Russia; and Mount Fuji in Japan. - Gautham Krishna Shaikh Hassan KhanIn love with the Himalayas indhu K, 43, started going on solo trips to prove that she could triumph over health issues. It was around six years ago that she visited the Himalayas along with a group. “When I went the first time, I experienced high-altitude sickness. But I wanted to travel again, to show myself that this ailment won’t stop me,” Sindhu says. The single mother of two regularly goes on treks and village exploration trips in the Himalayan region. Now, she’s been there several times and has a rapport with the natives. “I still have contact with the people I met there. During the 2018 floods, some of my friends there called and enquired about my safety. I felt so grateful then,” Sindhu says. Her children, too, are her biggest cheerleaders, adds Sindhu. “My son, who is in Germany now, has started going on trips. I haven’t taken my daughter with me yet, as there are risk factors, and it is not as easy as solo trips,” she says. As a teacher at the Phoenix Academy in Kochi, she also inspires her students to travel and experience the world. “Travelling helps us realise how fortunate we are. These trips have helped me to experience and learn from this big world out there,” she adds. - Anna Jose Beating health woes to conquer heights For Kochi-based insurance company manager Anitha Kartha, 50, conquering the harsh climes of the mountains was a longtime dream. She realised it by completing her climb to the base camp of Mt Everest in April this year. “I made the first attempt two years ago, but had to call it quits due to health issues,” says Anitha, who suffers from arthritis and cervical issues. “However, I was determined to achieve my dream and took it upon myself to prepare for the climb.” Anitha, who works as retentionship manager with Star Union Daichi Life Insurance, has also been taking part in marathons. “Endurance running helped me a lot during my second Mt Everest attempt. This time around, I did not face any health or breathing issues,” she smiles. Buoyed by her successful climb, Anitha seeks to push higher. “Considering the bitter experience during my first attempt, my family was not happy with my decision to try again. They were not convinced; they told me to go for Kerala’s hills,” says Anitha, who is planning another Himalayan expedition. “I want to be a role model for others, people who find themselves being held back from realising their dreams due to health or personal issues. I want to tell them that no matter what, if there is a will there is a way.” - Anu Kuruvilla Realising that childhood dream itting on the veranda of an Army quarters in Kashmir, a little boy was once fascinated by the majestic snow-clad mountains of the region. “It was a fascination that remained deep within me even as I grew up,” says Anoop Madhusoodanan, 39, who works as cluster manager with Adidas in Kochi. Last December, he realised his dream when he went on a solo trip to the base camp of Mt Everest. “It was thrilling,” Anoop gushes. “It wasn’t exactly the ideal time of the year to plan a trek — the climatic conditions were really harsh. But that added to the adventure. I missed an avalanche by just 15 minutes during the trek.” Anoop then conquered the Kang Yatse 2 Summit. “I was advised to do a smaller climb before attempting a big one. So the climb to the base camp of Mt Everest was a training of sorts,” he says. “However, the KY 2 summit climb got me acquainted with the real deal of mountaineering. I got to use some very cool mountain climbing equipment such as the ice picks and others.” This is just the start, says Anoop, who is currently gearing up for more expeditions. “2024 will see me attempting the Island peak in Nepal and the Hang Son Doong Cave in Vietnam,” he says. “The Hang Son Doong Cave is said to be an ecosystem by itself with hills, flora and fauna.” - Anu Kuruvilla