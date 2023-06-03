Mango season hits finale, here are some recipes for you to try

KOCHI: The season of the king of fruits mangoes is about to conclude. However, we can never get enough of it. From mango milkshakes and ice-creams to salads and chilled chopped-up fruit, there is more than one way to enjoy the fruit. Raw mangoes also make for an easy snack and tangy juice options. Alongside mangoes, the lesser-favoured fruit, jackfruit also finds its prized place in the market. Here are some recipes to enjoy these fruits in different avatars before the season is over
Mango Gazpacho
by Aarthi Palaniappan
Ingredients
Mango: 3/4 cup
Cucumber (medium): 1
Red chilli: 1
Red bell pepper (medium): 1/2
Small onion: 2
Tomato (medium): 1/2
Garlic: 1 or 2 pods
Lime juice: 2 tsp or as required
Coriander leaves: A handful
Salt & pepper: to taste
Method
- Chop the red chilli, small onions and tomato finely. Mince the garlic. Crush all the above with a mortar and pestle to get a chunky texture. Dice the red bell pepper to ¼ inch pieces.
- Reserve some vegetables for the garnish.
- Dice the cucumber and blend it with the cut mango and required quantity of water to get a slightly thick consistency. Set it aside.
- Add in the chopped, crushed vegetables and lime juice.
- Season with salt and pepper, and chill in the refrigerator until ready to serve.
- Chill for at least 2 hours for the flavours to develop.
- Garnish with coriander leaves (and/or spring onions), the reserved vegetables and serve.
Stuffed Mango Kulfi
by Harshita Sundharan
Ingredients
Milk: 2-3 cups
Sugar: 1/3 cup
Mango: 1-2
Pistachio: 4-5
Kesar strands: 4-5
Method
- In a pan, add milk, cook it till it reduces to 1/3 of quantity.
- Add sugar mix well.
- Add few kesar strands and chopped pistachios.
- Peel a ripe mango, remove the seed, fill the mango with rabdi mixture. Freeze for 8-10 hours.
- Cut to slices and dig in.
Jackfruit Jam
by Bindu Vasudevan
Ingredients
Whole jackfruit: 3 kg
Jaggery: 1/4 kg (jackfruit to jaggery ratio: 3 kg : 1/4kg)
Ghee: 4-5 tbsp
Method
- Cut each chula into four or 5 pieces and place them in a pressure cooker. Add water.
- The level of the water should be half of the total height of the jackfruit pieces.
- Cook it in the pressure cooker on a low flame till two whistles blow.
- Once it gets cooked, take the cooked pieces and place it in a urili, and start stirring and mashing the fruit pieces.
- Keep stirring to avoid burning the fruit.
- Once it is fully mashed and soft, it is cooked. Add jaggery to the pulp and continue stirring.
- Once the water content in the jackfruit has almost evaporated, add 4-5 tablespoons of ghee to the mixture and stir till it becomes brown and the consistency of marmalade.
- Let it cool.
TIPS: Keep stirring your jam during the entire process
This jam can be served with bread, and can be a base for jackfruit payasam and ada
Can last over a year if stored properly in a refrigerator.
Koovalaiputt (Steamed Rice and Jackfruit)
By Smitha Kuttayya Boppanda (@Global Theeni)
This is a typical dish in a Kodava (Coorgi) farmer’s house. This can be peeled out and eaten as it is or toasted in ghee and had as a snack.
Ingredients
Thick jackfruit pulp: 1 cup
Broken rice (rice rava): 1/4 cup
Thin pieces of coconut: 2 tbsp
Salt to taste (a pinch)
Water: 2 tbsp
Banana leaves softened and cut into rectangles
Method
- Mix pulp, salt, rice, water, and coconut. Rest for 1 hour
- Bring water to a boil in a steamer.
- Drop 2 tablespoons of the batter onto the softened banana leaves
- Fold each leaf
- Place in the steamer and steam for 15 to 20 minutes.
- Serve with honey if needed
Refreshing Raw Mango Summer Drink
by Kavitha Ravichandran
Ingredients
Raw mango: 1
Sugar/jaggery: 1/4 cup
Salt: 1/2 tsp
Cumin powder: 1 tsp
Chaat masala: a pinch
Mint leaves: 3
Ice cubes: 3
Water: 1 cup
Method
- Place a grill net/ roti stand over the stove-top burner and place the unripe mango on it.
- Keep turning the mango and roast evenly on all the sides.
- Once the outer skin turns black, insert a knife and check whether the pulp is cooked.
- Now, remove the mango from flame and dip it in water for five minutes.
- Then remove the skin and scrape out the pulp from the mango.
- To a mixer add pulp, sugar, cumin powder, chaat masala, salt, mint leaves, water and blend it.
- Serve it with some ice cubes and fresh mint leaves.
Mango Sansav
by Smita Kokum
Goan sansav curry with baby mangoes is a mustard and coconut-based summer preparation.
For the masala
Mustard seeds: 1 tbsp
Dry Kashmiri chillies: 4
Grated coconut: 1/2 cup
Black peppercons: 6
Methi seeds: 6
Turmeric powder: 1/2 tsp
Other ingredients
Coconut oil: 1 tbsp
Hing (Asafoetida): a pinch
Mustard seeds: 1/2 tsp
Curry leaves: 6
Small semi ripe mangoes (Senthuram is suitable): 6-8
Tamarind (soak in 1/4 cup warm water): 1 small marble-sized
Jaggery: 1 tbsp, Salt
Method
- In a pan, dry roast 1 tablespoon mustard seeds, keep aside. Dry roast the red chillies, peppercorns and methi seeds.
- In a mixie, grind coconut, Kashmiri chillies, black peppercorn, methi seeds, and turmeric powder using about one cup water till a thick paste is formed. Now, add the roasted mustard seeds and grind them into a rough paste.
- In a vessel, add coconut oil, add 1/2 tsp mustard seeds, and hing. Allow mustard seeds to splutter. Now add the curry leaves.
- Add the small mangoes. Add the jaggery and the tamarind pulp. Cover and cook for five minutes.
- Add the masala, and bring it to a boil.
- Cover the vessel and let cook for 10 minutes.
Khatta Meetha Mango Recipe
by Muskan Agarwal
Ingredients
Alphonso mango: 1 cup
Fresh cream: 3 tbsp
Milk: 2 tsp
Sugar: 2 tbsp
Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp
Water: 2 tbsp
Lemon juice: 2 tbsp
Pink salt: 2 tsp
Method
- In a blender add the mango, cream, milk, sugar and 1 tsp pink salt and blend well.
- In a bowl add the water, lemon juice, chilli and remaining pink salt.
- Pour the mango and then the chilli mix into popsicle moulds and freeze it overnight or at least six hours.