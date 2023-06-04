Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Cops who consumed liquor during work suspended 

As a result, the officers were caught in the act of consuming alcohol during their designated duty hours.

Published: 04th June 2023 06:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 06:59 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two police officers from the Kochi City Police have been suspended after being found consuming alcohol during their work hours. Meghanathan and Rajesh, both belonging to the Kochi AR camp, were suspended by the City Police Commissioner on Saturday. 

Prior to their suspension, the Kochi Commissioner and DCP had received information suggesting that alcohol consumption was taking place during duty. Based on the information, the cops were placed under surveillance under the instructions of the DCP and Commissioner. 

As a result, the officers were caught in the act of consuming alcohol during their designated duty hours. A few months ago, K P Shaji, an additional sub-inspector from the Santhanpara police station, was suspended from service for engaging in dancing at the Poopara Mariamman temple in Idukki while under the influence of alcohol.

