Home Cities Kochi

Second phase of Chellanam seawall construction in Kochi to commence soon

The collector said that with the completion of the first phase of tetrapods, the hardships faced by the people of Chellanam these past many years would come to an end.

Published: 04th June 2023 06:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th June 2023 06:59 AM   |  A+A-

Chellanam seawall

Chellanam seawall

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of the construction of the sea wall at Chellanam using tetrapods would begin soon, District Collector N S K Umesh said.

The collector said the estimate for the construction’s second phase had been finalised, and the work can be started with the government providing administrative sanction.

The collector’s reassurance came while reviewing the installation of sandbags and geobags on the coastal areas of Chellanam, where the tetrapods are yet to reach.

Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, and Kattiparambu are the areas where the installation of sandbags and geobags is progressing. The first phase of the tetrapod wall has covered a distance of 7.32 kilometres from Chellanam Harbour to Puthanthod Beach. The construction of the walkway has also been completed. The second phase of the tetrapod will cover the areas from Kannamali to Puthanthode.

The collector said that with the completion of the first phase of tetrapods, the hardships faced by the people of Chellanam these past many years would come to an end.

“The coastal people will have the full support of the government and the district administration. The issues raised by them will be considered, and the work will be completed before the monsoon season intensifies,” the collector added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N S K Umesh Chellanam seawall
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp