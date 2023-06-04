Second phase of Chellanam seawall construction in Kochi to commence soon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The second phase of the construction of the sea wall at Chellanam using tetrapods would begin soon, District Collector N S K Umesh said.

The collector said the estimate for the construction’s second phase had been finalised, and the work can be started with the government providing administrative sanction.

The collector’s reassurance came while reviewing the installation of sandbags and geobags on the coastal areas of Chellanam, where the tetrapods are yet to reach.

Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, and Kattiparambu are the areas where the installation of sandbags and geobags is progressing. The first phase of the tetrapod wall has covered a distance of 7.32 kilometres from Chellanam Harbour to Puthanthod Beach. The construction of the walkway has also been completed. The second phase of the tetrapod will cover the areas from Kannamali to Puthanthode.

The collector said that with the completion of the first phase of tetrapods, the hardships faced by the people of Chellanam these past many years would come to an end.

“The coastal people will have the full support of the government and the district administration. The issues raised by them will be considered, and the work will be completed before the monsoon season intensifies,” the collector added.

