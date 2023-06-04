Unknown elements trying to sabotage biowaste management plan: Kochi Mayor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Saturday alleged that unknown elements are trying to sabotage the city’s efforts to mitigate its waste crisis by private agencies. The mayor pointed out that private agencies now refuse to collect bio-waste from Kochi city limits fearing hurdles posed by elements with vested interests. Despite these problems, the waste management plan launched by Kochi Corporation following the Brahmapuram fire has started yielding results, Anilkumar said.

“We have entrusted private agencies to collect bio-waste from households from June 1. The plan was to transport 150 tonnes of bio-waste every day with the help of three agencies. However, only 50 tonnes of waste could be transported during the last three days. The agencies are not able to collect the waste from the city due to interruption by elements with vested interests. We are trying to find a solution to the waste disposal problem. It is not right to create hurdles in waste disposal at a time when we are facing a crisis,” he said.

Anilkumar claimed that the situation in Brahmapuram dumping yard has improved as the corporation has deployed staff to monitor waste disposal. “The situation at the Brahmapuram dumping yard is better now. We have employed ex-service personnel to monitor the disposal of waste. Though we had installed cameras, it was difficult to track waste disposal in the past. But the deployment of guards has ensured that no illegal activities are happening in the yard,” he added.

The mayor said that private agencies could be employed for the treatment of waste in corporation limits, and the corporation is willing to provide land to establish waste treatment plants. “Brahmapuram is an ideal spot for installing a windrow compost plant. Though the government has not granted permission, we have submitted a proposal to install a windrow compost plant. We will meet the ministers to press our demand,” Anilkumar said.

The mayor claimed that the expenditure for waste management has drastically reduced in the last five months. “When we, the new council, assumed power, the expenditure was Rs 1.70 crore per month. We managed to reduce the cost to Rs 1.27 crore in February, and the expense has come down to Rs 64,00,00 after the Brahmapuram fire,” he added.

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar on Saturday alleged that unknown elements are trying to sabotage the city’s efforts to mitigate its waste crisis by private agencies. The mayor pointed out that private agencies now refuse to collect bio-waste from Kochi city limits fearing hurdles posed by elements with vested interests. Despite these problems, the waste management plan launched by Kochi Corporation following the Brahmapuram fire has started yielding results, Anilkumar said. “We have entrusted private agencies to collect bio-waste from households from June 1. The plan was to transport 150 tonnes of bio-waste every day with the help of three agencies. However, only 50 tonnes of waste could be transported during the last three days. The agencies are not able to collect the waste from the city due to interruption by elements with vested interests. We are trying to find a solution to the waste disposal problem. It is not right to create hurdles in waste disposal at a time when we are facing a crisis,” he said. Anilkumar claimed that the situation in Brahmapuram dumping yard has improved as the corporation has deployed staff to monitor waste disposal. “The situation at the Brahmapuram dumping yard is better now. We have employed ex-service personnel to monitor the disposal of waste. Though we had installed cameras, it was difficult to track waste disposal in the past. But the deployment of guards has ensured that no illegal activities are happening in the yard,” he added. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The mayor said that private agencies could be employed for the treatment of waste in corporation limits, and the corporation is willing to provide land to establish waste treatment plants. “Brahmapuram is an ideal spot for installing a windrow compost plant. Though the government has not granted permission, we have submitted a proposal to install a windrow compost plant. We will meet the ministers to press our demand,” Anilkumar said. The mayor claimed that the expenditure for waste management has drastically reduced in the last five months. “When we, the new council, assumed power, the expenditure was Rs 1.70 crore per month. We managed to reduce the cost to Rs 1.27 crore in February, and the expense has come down to Rs 64,00,00 after the Brahmapuram fire,” he added.