Aluva swimming instructor’s latest batch of 141 trainees conquers Periyar river

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Every summer, Kerala witnesses a spurt in deaths due to drowning. In many such cases, it is the school and college-going youth out to enjoy summer vacations who are the victims. However, many of the deaths could have been avoided had the victims been properly trained in swimming. Having realised this, Saji Vallassery started imparting free swimming lessons in 2010.

His latest batch passed out on Sunday and how! The batch, comprising 141 trainees, swam across the Periyar river in Aluva to mark the end of their training. “This was the last batch of the season that began in November,” said Saji, who has trained around 8,000 people of different ages and backgrounds till date. Of the 8,000, he said, were 10 who are differently-abled.

“Not only did they complete training, but also swim across the Periyar,” he said. As many as 1,620 people aged between six and 53, trained under him in the latest season. “They included students, as well as government officials like tahsildars and policemen,” said Saji who has also trained deputy collectors and many high-ranking officials.

Now, Saji is planning to expand the horizon for his students by training them in different types of water bodies. “Our state is blessed with different types of water bodies. We have rivers, lakes and a big coastline, each of which has its own characteristics. Only by training in them will a swimmer be able to identify their characteristics and act accordingly,” Saji said.

He said those who participate in this leg of the training will be given classes in sea swimming at Kuzhuppilly beach in Vypeen. “The participants will swim around 4km away from the coast. Boats and trained swimmers will accompany them,” Saji said, adding that only those who were able to cross the Periyar without any issues will be allowed to take part in the sea swimming training.

“It is very tough to tackle currents and other factors out in the sea,” he said. Once the swimmers complete training, their services will be made available to help those in distress, Saji said, adding that the next normal classes will start only in November. “Due to the monsoon, no classes can be held from June to October in the Periyar since the currents are very strong,” he said.

