Critical care unit at Ernakulam govt MCH still remains on paper

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Announced a year ago, the project to establish a new critical care unit at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, still remains a non-starter. In June 2022, it was revealed that the project with a budget of Rs 23.75 crore will be launched in a year.

However, even the construction work based on the detailed planning report (DPR) has not been started.

National Health Mission (NHM) district project manager Dr Nikhilesh Menon, while asked about the status of the construction work, said the tender proceedings are progressing and the work will be started soon. “We have received the administrative sanction. However, there was a delay due to some technical issues. We are now waiting for the technical sanction. Meanwhile, we have started the tender proceedings,” he said.

The delay is attributed to the differences in the estimated expenditure and the allotted amount from the government. According to an official with the Ernakulam NHM, a new DPR has been submitted and the construction work is expected to begin soon after receiving the technical sanction. “We had started preparing the plan and reports. But the delay occurred as the estimated expenditure for the construction work and purchasing of equipment exceeded the allotted amount. So we had to find another funding source. The issue has been sorted now,” said the official.

Meanwhile, a Government Medical College official said the early discussions on the construction of the unit were held. “The construction work is monitored by the NHM. The land has already been provided. However, the DPR was not sanctioned,” she said.

When asked about the solution for the additional fund, the NHM officials said that they have decided to use some of the equipment that is already at the Medical College Hospital. That way, the estimated expenditure per the new DPR will be under Rs 23.75 crore.

The plan was to build the unit on an area of 40,000 square feet, with four emergency trauma operation theatres, four minor operation theatres, 20 ICU beds and 50 high-dependency beds. Despite being one of the most prominent hospitals in the district, the Medical College Hospital lacks super-speciality departments for paediatric surgery, urology, cardiology and others. The patients who arrive at the hospital in an emergency are referred to nearby medical colleges in Kottayam and Thrissur. A critical care unit and the establishment of super-speciality departments at the Medical College are a need of the hour.

KOCHI: Announced a year ago, the project to establish a new critical care unit at the Government Medical College Hospital, Ernakulam, still remains a non-starter. In June 2022, it was revealed that the project with a budget of Rs 23.75 crore will be launched in a year. However, even the construction work based on the detailed planning report (DPR) has not been started. National Health Mission (NHM) district project manager Dr Nikhilesh Menon, while asked about the status of the construction work, said the tender proceedings are progressing and the work will be started soon. “We have received the administrative sanction. However, there was a delay due to some technical issues. We are now waiting for the technical sanction. Meanwhile, we have started the tender proceedings,” he said. The delay is attributed to the differences in the estimated expenditure and the allotted amount from the government. According to an official with the Ernakulam NHM, a new DPR has been submitted and the construction work is expected to begin soon after receiving the technical sanction. “We had started preparing the plan and reports. But the delay occurred as the estimated expenditure for the construction work and purchasing of equipment exceeded the allotted amount. So we had to find another funding source. The issue has been sorted now,” said the official.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Meanwhile, a Government Medical College official said the early discussions on the construction of the unit were held. “The construction work is monitored by the NHM. The land has already been provided. However, the DPR was not sanctioned,” she said. When asked about the solution for the additional fund, the NHM officials said that they have decided to use some of the equipment that is already at the Medical College Hospital. That way, the estimated expenditure per the new DPR will be under Rs 23.75 crore. The plan was to build the unit on an area of 40,000 square feet, with four emergency trauma operation theatres, four minor operation theatres, 20 ICU beds and 50 high-dependency beds. Despite being one of the most prominent hospitals in the district, the Medical College Hospital lacks super-speciality departments for paediatric surgery, urology, cardiology and others. The patients who arrive at the hospital in an emergency are referred to nearby medical colleges in Kottayam and Thrissur. A critical care unit and the establishment of super-speciality departments at the Medical College are a need of the hour.