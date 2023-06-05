Let care begin at home

Col Rajeev Mannali By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Hospitalisation is the pinnacle of care and is the inevitable and ultimate choice before patients and their clinicians to treat the malaise affecting the normal functioning of the body. However, with experience and experimentation, this elaborate system of care has realised that hospitalisation beyond an acceptable duration becomes counterproductive and displays diminishing returns or outcomes.

This is where home care becomes relevant when the established system of care starts showing a decline in expected outcomes. Continued treatment in hospitals, especially when outcomes are evasive, has a severe impact on the psychological state of patients, their relatives and even the caregivers — and home care becomes most effective.

Continuing care in familiar surroundings with more intimate attention may provide a better setting for positive outcomes and that is why home care tends to be qualified as the ‘next big revolution in health care’. Dedicated nursing staff from a reputed agency with easy access to established care and diagnostic services with a doctor on call should be the most dependable healthcare solution, which would be comparatively easier on the wallet for the affected person and the family.

Home care is also probably the best solution for geriatric care, especially in a state like Kerala where the welfare of the aged parents is a constant cause for worry and anguish for expatriates. Assured care from a hospital-based home care outfit can be useful in preventing, detecting and curing diseases and also an immediate solution for any unforeseen situations including falls.

Home care combined with tele/video medicine would provide an ideal solution for many cases, both normal and emergent. The diagnostic services and home delivery of medicines could be assuring for the elders and their kin who are not in a position to directly involve when the need arises.

The popularisation of home care and its manifold possibilities is the need of the hour and should be provided with the attention it deserves. Its role in dealing with the pandemic is an indicator of the potential of this service that remains vastly untapped.

The writer is the CEO of SUT Super Speciality Hospital, Pattom

Mind & Body

Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

KOCHI: Hospitalisation is the pinnacle of care and is the inevitable and ultimate choice before patients and their clinicians to treat the malaise affecting the normal functioning of the body. However, with experience and experimentation, this elaborate system of care has realised that hospitalisation beyond an acceptable duration becomes counterproductive and displays diminishing returns or outcomes. This is where home care becomes relevant when the established system of care starts showing a decline in expected outcomes. Continued treatment in hospitals, especially when outcomes are evasive, has a severe impact on the psychological state of patients, their relatives and even the caregivers — and home care becomes most effective. Continuing care in familiar surroundings with more intimate attention may provide a better setting for positive outcomes and that is why home care tends to be qualified as the ‘next big revolution in health care’. Dedicated nursing staff from a reputed agency with easy access to established care and diagnostic services with a doctor on call should be the most dependable healthcare solution, which would be comparatively easier on the wallet for the affected person and the family.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Home care is also probably the best solution for geriatric care, especially in a state like Kerala where the welfare of the aged parents is a constant cause for worry and anguish for expatriates. Assured care from a hospital-based home care outfit can be useful in preventing, detecting and curing diseases and also an immediate solution for any unforeseen situations including falls. Home care combined with tele/video medicine would provide an ideal solution for many cases, both normal and emergent. The diagnostic services and home delivery of medicines could be assuring for the elders and their kin who are not in a position to directly involve when the need arises. The popularisation of home care and its manifold possibilities is the need of the hour and should be provided with the attention it deserves. Its role in dealing with the pandemic is an indicator of the potential of this service that remains vastly untapped. The writer is the CEO of SUT Super Speciality Hospital, Pattom Mind & Body Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.