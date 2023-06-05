Home Cities Kochi

Let care begin at home

Why home care is an untapped potential in Kerala which has a huge number of aged patients with families settled abroad

Published: 05th June 2023 10:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2023 06:32 AM   |  A+A-

By Col Rajeev Mannali
Express News Service

KOCHI: Hospitalisation is the pinnacle of care and is the inevitable and ultimate choice before patients and their clinicians to treat the malaise affecting the normal functioning of the body. However, with experience and experimentation, this elaborate system of care has realised that hospitalisation beyond an acceptable duration becomes counterproductive and displays diminishing returns or outcomes.

This is where home care becomes relevant when the established system of care starts showing a decline in expected outcomes. Continued treatment in hospitals, especially when outcomes are evasive, has a severe impact on the psychological state of patients, their relatives and even the caregivers — and home care becomes most effective. 

Continuing care in familiar surroundings with more intimate attention may provide a better setting for positive outcomes and that is why home care tends to be qualified as the ‘next big revolution in health care’. Dedicated nursing staff from a reputed agency with easy access to established care and diagnostic services with a doctor on call should be the most dependable healthcare solution, which would be comparatively easier on the wallet for the affected person and the family.

Home care is also probably the best solution for geriatric care, especially in a state like Kerala where the welfare of the aged parents is a constant cause for worry and anguish for expatriates. Assured care from a hospital-based home care outfit can be useful in preventing, detecting and curing diseases and also an immediate solution for any unforeseen situations including falls. 

Home care combined with tele/video medicine would provide an ideal solution for many cases, both normal and emergent. The diagnostic services and home delivery of medicines could be assuring for the elders and their kin who are not in a position to directly involve when the need arises.

The popularisation of home care and its manifold possibilities is the need of the hour and should be provided with the attention it deserves. Its role in dealing with the pandemic is an indicator of the potential of this service that remains vastly untapped.

The writer is the CEO of SUT Super Speciality Hospital, Pattom

Mind & Body 
Got health concerns you want to share with a doctor? Are you looking for credible answers regarding symptoms, medicines or lifestyle disorders? Write to us on cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com, and we will get healthcare professionals to answer them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp