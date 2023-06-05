Minister Rajeeve warns of stern action against illegal waste-carrying vehicles

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Sunday warned of stern action against vehicles that transport garbage and waste illegally. He was speaking after officially inaugurating ‘Shuchithwathinoppam Kalamassery’, a three-day mass cleaning and awareness campaign in his constituency, Kalamassery. The programme began on Saturday.

The minister said CCTV cameras will be installed in various places to monitor and stop garbage dumping in Kalamassery. Lauding the service of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members, the minister said they are doing yeomen service in ridding the areas of the menace of garbage and waste. He also praised Kudumbashree and the health wing of the local bodies for the clean campaign mission.

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said everyone, irrespective of their religious or political affiliations, should join hands to make our land a clean and healthy environment. “Our waste is our responsibility. Every citizen should be aware of this,” he said.

Kalamassery chairperson Seema Kannan presided over the event. On World Environment Day, saplings will be planted in the cleaned areas.

KOCHI: Industries Minister P Rajeeve on Sunday warned of stern action against vehicles that transport garbage and waste illegally. He was speaking after officially inaugurating ‘Shuchithwathinoppam Kalamassery’, a three-day mass cleaning and awareness campaign in his constituency, Kalamassery. The programme began on Saturday. The minister said CCTV cameras will be installed in various places to monitor and stop garbage dumping in Kalamassery. Lauding the service of Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members, the minister said they are doing yeomen service in ridding the areas of the menace of garbage and waste. He also praised Kudumbashree and the health wing of the local bodies for the clean campaign mission. Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said everyone, irrespective of their religious or political affiliations, should join hands to make our land a clean and healthy environment. “Our waste is our responsibility. Every citizen should be aware of this,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Kalamassery chairperson Seema Kannan presided over the event. On World Environment Day, saplings will be planted in the cleaned areas.