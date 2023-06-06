Home Cities Kochi

Navy collects 4,700kg of plastic, non-biodegradable waste from Kochi coastline

A 2km stretch of the Venduruthy channel was also cleaned restoring about 1 lakh sqm of mangroves along the channel’s banks.

Published: 06th June 2023 06:22 AM

World Environment Day, Kochi coastline

Southern Naval Command Chief Vice Admiral M A Hampiholi interacting with students during the coastal clean-up drive on Monday

By Express News Service

KOCHI: As part of the World Environment Day observance, the Southern Naval Command (SNC) launched a coastal clean-up drive in Kochi. Around 4,700kg of plastic and non-biodegradable waste was collected in the drive. 

A total of 3,000 Naval personnel, defence civilians and families from SNC undertook mass clean-up drives at Mahatma Gandhi Beach, Fort Kochi Beach, Puthuvype Beach, Puthenthode Beach, Vypin Beach, Cherai Beach, Marine Drive, Queen’s Walkway, Bolgatty and Cochin Port Authority Walkway on Monday. 

A 2km stretch of the Venduruthy channel was also cleaned restoring about 1 lakh sqm of mangroves along the channel’s banks. SNC chief vice admiral M A Hampiholi and Naval Wives Wellness Association president Madhumati Hampiholi led the clean-up drive at Fort Kochi beach. Recently recruited Agniveers, NCC cadets, school children and families from ICICI Foundation participated in the programme. Mayor M Anilkumar was also present on the occasion.

Over 1,600 saplings were planted by the participants from different Naval units in Kochi. In addition, community awareness programmes, painting and ‘best-of-waste’ competitions and seminars were also organised. 

Students from the Navy Children Schools and Kendriya Vidyalayas at SNC participated in educative skits, environmental quizzes, seminars, slogan writing, poster making and painting competitions.

