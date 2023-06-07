Live-in partner killed woman after learning he was duped: Kochi Cops

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Lies, deceit, false promises, and an illicit relationship culminated in the murder of 26-year-old Lincy by her live-in partner, Jesil Jaleel, in an Edappally hotel on June 2, according to the police.

Lincy, a native of Thirunellayi in Palakkad, was found unconscious in the hotel room by her relatives, but she died on the way to the hospital on Friday. Police have recorded the arrest of Jesil, 36, a native of Vadanappally in Thrissur, and produced him before the court on Tuesday.

According to the police, Lincy had been in an illicit relationship with Jesil, a married man and father of two children, for the past six months. As per the information sourced by the police, Lincy had given a false promise to Jesil that she would give him Rs 10 lakh from the Rs 4 crore that she had invested in the stock market.

“Jesil met Lincy at a restaurant in Kochi sometime last year, where the former was working. Both became friends on social media within a short span of time. She also informed Jesil that she hails from a rich family and has an investment of Rs 4 crore in the share market,” said the police.

However, Jesil realised that Lincy had been cooking up stories after she invited Jesil to Palakkad. “When Lincy lost her job in Bengaluru, she shifted to Palakkad. She invited Jesil to Palakkad and spent a few days with him in a hotel there. On the third day, she informed him that her father had come to know about their relationship and would kill him at any time. She forced him to leave Palakkad, and they stayed in Kochi for the last six months,” said a police officer.

Jesil bore all her hotel and other expenses, which came to around Rs 4 lakh. “Since he expected Rs 10 lakh from her, he didn’t bother about the money he spent. She also promised to take him to Canada, where they would spend the rest of their lives,” the officer said. However, things took a bad turn when he learnt that she hails from a poor family and that her father was an autorickshaw driver.

“When Jesil checked her mobile, he learnt that she had been chatting with others under different fake names. After realising that he had been cheated, an argument broke out between the two. This ended up with him beating her. She also suffered deep injuries to her head as a result. But Jesil, instead of taking her to the hospital, informed her sister about the incident. After 24 hours, they reached the hotel and took her to the hospital. However, the hospital declared her dead,” the officer said.

Following this, the police asked Jesil to appear before them.“He was absconding before the family came to the hotel. The postmortem report clearly said the death was due to an injury to the head, and we tried to trace him. Based on the address, we nabbed him in his native place,” the officer said.

