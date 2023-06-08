Home Cities Kochi

First set of Haj pilgrims takes off from Kochi

Additionally, there are 163 pilgrims from Lakshadweep, 52 from Tamil Nadu, and two from Haryana who will be travelling to Jeddah from Kochi airport.

Published: 08th June 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:32 AM

Haj pilgrims

Minister for Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage V Abdurahiman flagging off the flight to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah on Wednesday

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The first group of Haj pilgrims departed from Cochin International Airport at 11.30 am on Wednesday,. Minister of Waqf and Haj Pilgrimage of Kerala, V Abdurahiman, flagged off the flight to King Abdulaziz International Airport in Jeddah.

A total of 405 passengers, comprising 208 men and 197 women, boarded the Saudi Airlines flight from Kochi airport, which is providing Haj services.

There will be a total of six services from Kochi airport till June 21. Flights to Jeddah will be available at 11.30 am on June 7, 9, 10, 12, 14, and 21.

Among the passengers, there are 2,244 Haj pilgrims from various districts in Kerala, including Thrissur, Kochi, Idukki, Kottayam, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, and Thiruvananthapuram. Additionally, there are 163 pilgrims from Lakshadweep, 52 from Tamil Nadu, and two from Haryana who will be travelling to Jeddah from Kochi airport.

