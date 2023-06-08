‘I was never under pressure from CM or party on Zonta’: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Waste management has turned into a crisis in the city. Why is the situation so messy?

Waste management has, in fact, been the biggest issue in Kochi for decades. The way we look at waste is the problem. We have never followed a systematic approach to waste management. When I started my journey as a councillor, the waste of the city used to be dumped at Willington Island and Cheranalloor.



During K K Somasundara Panikkar’s tenure as mayor in 1991, a firm named Popular was given the responsibility of waste management. But it turned out to be a major issue, and the tender had to be withdrawn. When Dinesh Mani was mayor, the waste was taken to Cheranalloor. That also became an issue. Later, it was decided to dump waste near Wellington Island. But when Mercy Williams became mayor, it became a massive issue as the Navy raised concerns over bird hits.

The corporation had initially bought 13 acres at Brahmapuram when Somasundara Panikkar was the mayor. This expanded to 33 acres during Dinesh Mani’s tenure. When the Navy bird hit issue cropped up, Mayor Mercy Williams and I met then-finance minister Thomas Isaac. He allocated Rs 100 crore to purchase more land at Brahmapuram (110 acres).

By then, the High Court had intervened and ordered the construction of a waste treatment plant within six months. The corporation set up a windrow plant at Brahmapuram, but it sulked soon and could not deliver optimum results. Around that time, Mercy Williams initiated segregated waste management in the city, and Kochi won the award for the best binless city. But we failed to sustain that success and ended up in a crisis like this.



Why weren’t we able to sustain the success?

We had 110 acres and we decided to dump waste at Brahmapuram. However, we did not construct a new plant there to treat the waste scientifically or think about repairing the existing windrow plant. Instead, we brought in additional waste from nearby local bodies as well.



Whose decision was that?

It was taken when Tony Chammy was mayor. He viewed waste as raw material for the waste-to-energy plant. His policy was to increase the waste, and mine is to decrease it.



So, what needs to be done?

I always backed the windrow compost model, as it’s easy. That’s what we are doing now. The solution for Kochi’s waste is a decentralised model with a centralised treatment plant.

The Corporation has successfully distributed bio-bins and most of the public has been practising them at home. Councillors S Sasikala (Ravipuram) and Ambika Sudarshan (Kunnumpuram) have zero-waste models in their divisions. Meanwhile, the government has given the nod for a bio-CNG plant that BPCL is willing to establish at its own cost.

You have been personally attacked over mismanagement of the waste crisis…

There is a mafia sabotaging biowaste management in our city. These are the people who expanded my initial ‘M’ to Mafia and stuck posters across the city with my face on them; my initial stands for my ancestral family name. We usually see these kinds of intense poster campaigns during election time.



Who was behind those posters?

Right next to my posters, there were [DCC president] Mohammed Shiyas’s posters (smiles). I don’t believe he did it alone. I don’t worry about all these.

When you came to power, there was a huge expectation that the major issues of the city such as water logging, waste, etc., would be resolved. However, there is public criticism that both LDF and UDF are the same….

We initiated the city gas project, made the corporation services online, organised a dance festival, breakfast programmes for children, labs at school project, Rs 10-meal at Samrudhi, and also solved waterlogging issues to an extent. All these were done in 2.5 years. After taking charge as the mayor in December 2020, we faced Covid waves two times. When you say that LDF is no different from the UDF, you are expressing public outbursts during a crisis like the Brahmapuram fire.



As a mayor, wasn’t it your responsibility to periodically assess activities at Brahmapuram? It is said that there were warnings from the fire department.

Why waited for a disaster to act?

I have a style of functioning. I launched Samrudhi, but the day-to-day activities are looked after by Councillor Sheeba Lal. Similar is the case with public works, which are monitored by Sunitha Dixon. I do not interrupt unless there is a need. The same was the system with T K Ashraf. He had experience in waste management, so I placed faith in him. See, no one expected the fire to rage to a disastrous level. Fires at Brahmapuram are an annual thing.

Was this year’s fire fully accidental?

Or else would it burn every year? However, a probe is on.



Ashraf, who is a Left-backed independent councillor, has expressed his support for UDF. How do you view this?

I have no personal issues with him. We recently deviated from his waste management model. There is a difference in opinion.

Do you feel threatened, politically?

Do I look anxious to you (smiles)? It is his [Ashraf’s] right to take any stand. I don’t have any anxiety about my political future. I am anxious only about the responsibilities assigned to me.

The company that had bagged the contract for biomining and capping, Zonta, has been blacklisted now.

Why wasn’t its inefficiency flagged earlier?

We had sent them notices before the fire. You must note, the city corporation was the only local body that did not sign the agreement with Zonta; all other municipalities did. We had highlighted the issues related to the waste-to-energy plant.

I must add that I was never under any pressure regarding Zonta. Neither the CM nor the CPM state secretary pressured me. No CPM leader has pressured me regarding this issue.

There were rumours that letters seeking your removal were sent from the CPM’s district office...

I haven’t seen any such letter. One or two people are influencing some sections of the media and planting such stories.

During the Brahmapuram fire incident, was there any communication gap between the mayor and collector?

No. I never had any issues with Renu Raj; I was very comfortable with her. I don’t think Brahmapuram is the reason why she got transferred. I have, in fact, shared only positive observations about her functioning.

The Brahmapuram site is 110 acres. Is so much area needed?

Absolutely not. We can sort it out even if we have just 50 acres.

As a mayor, what is your next major concern after waste management?

Waterlogging, that’s mainly because of our terrain. With development taking over, we are losing wetlands. These issues wouldn’t be solved with just this one council term.

Street vending is another issue, but we came a long way in resolving it. The only hurdle left is that vendors need to be shifted to their respective vending zones.

What is your vision for Kochi?

We have to expand our cultural domain. Our potential is beyond the Biennale. This is one of the reasons why we organised the recent dance festival at Town Hall. Next, we are planning a literary fest in the name of M K Sanu maash, and also a music fest. We have plans to organise monthly programmes. Kochi has to be more vibrant.

The Ernakulam market project is progressing well. Also, the very first thing I did after assuming office was visiting Turuthy. Next January, 400 families will be housed there. Similarly, work on P&T colony will be finished this July.

One thing I want people to know is that, when compared with mayors of the past, I’m someone who is much smaller in stature than all of them, except perhaps Tony Chammany and Somasundara Panikkar. I’m a very ordinary person. So ordinary that I have not even contributed majorly to the party. I have not even been jailed, not even once, nor have I been attacked physically. Have you heard of any communist leader like this (laughs)? So being an ordinary man, I think I have done whatever I could within my limits.

Besides major projects, city residents expect attention to basic infrastructure, like roads. There seems to be a lack of coordination…

Yes, I agree. It is inevitable in a city that has multiple agencies. But the situation has improved. Be it KMRL, GCDA, the district administration, or the police department, there is better coordination with the corporation now. More needs to be done. The collector and I are trying to put more effort into the same.

Have you discussed the issue of drugs with the police commissioner?

Yes, we share a rapport. The police also face a manpower shortage. The lack of public support is another issue.

Do you think politics affects development here?

Not politics, party politics. The problem is when people get too narrow-minded. There are people who don’t want things to happen under Anilkumar. One of my requests to the Congress is not to bring unnecessary politics into local bodies. Too much politics will kill the spirit of civic bodies.

Is any special project for Fort Kochi under consideration, especially to preserve its heritage?

We cannot do it alone. I have spoken to Tourism Minister Mohammed Riyas. Fort Kochi is a major selling point of the city. The heritage, the heterogeneous community, culture, etc. There should be awareness in society about who should build what and where. That’s why I said Kochi needs a cultural shift. Fort Kochi is a place where you don’t have to do much — it’s already beautiful. We just need to take care of it.

But when Mercy Williams became mayor, it became a massive issue as the Navy raised concerns over bird hits. The corporation had initially bought 13 acres at Brahmapuram when Somasundara Panikkar was the mayor. This expanded to 33 acres during Dinesh Mani's tenure. When the Navy bird hit issue cropped up, Mayor Mercy Williams and I met then-finance minister Thomas Isaac. He allocated Rs 100 crore to purchase more land at Brahmapuram (110 acres). By then, the High Court had intervened and ordered the construction of a waste treatment plant within six months. The corporation set up a windrow plant at Brahmapuram, but it sulked soon and could not deliver optimum results. Around that time, Mercy Williams initiated segregated waste management in the city, and Kochi won the award for the best binless city. But we failed to sustain that success and ended up in a crisis like this. 