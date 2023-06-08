On the loose for 9 months, Kochi chain snatcher lands in net

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A chain snatcher who was proving to be a nightmare on the Mulavukadu Container Road has been finally apprehended. Mujeeb Rahman Sahib, 31, a native of Agatti, in Lakshadweep, worked as a seaman on a Kochi-Lakshadweep passenger ship and targeted women two-wheeler riders.

Explaining his modus operandi, police officers said he used to rent a house when his ship was anchored in Kochi for repairs. “He would roam Bolgatty junction in the evenings in his Lakshadweep-registered two-wheeler. He kept an eye out for women riders wearing gold chains passing through the route. Upon finalising his target, he would follow them and snatch their chains at isolated locations and places with poor lighting,” an officer said.

Mujeeb Rahman Sahib

The first case was reported last September, in Mulavukad, when a Kongorpilly native returning from Vallarpadam church was stripped of a gold necklace weighing four sovereigns. Police launched an investigation the same day but failed to identify the culprit. Later, a native of Alangad was robbed of a gold chain weighing three-and-a-half sovereigns. His daughter-in-law was also targetted. Officers examined CCTV footage and interrogated people with a history of similar crime, but the suspect continued to remain anonymous. Subsequently, undercover cops were deployed for patrolling.

Two weeks ago, a bank employee from Cheranalloor, on her commute home, was targeted. The woman resisted his attempts to steal her chain but sustained injuries to her neck in the process. Police then determined that one person was behind all the chain-snatching incidents and intensified efforts to nab him. On June 3, cops in civvies chanced upon a two-wheeler-borne person following a woman rider. His vehicle had no headlight. Growing suspicious, the team followed him and took him into custody.

Upon detailed questioning based on his mobile-tower locations, it emerged that Mujeeb was the accused who the police had been searching for. However, the accused, who has a good family background and job, faced the interrogation competently. But he confessed to his crimes when officers presented all the evidence. They recovered the stolen ornaments from a jewellery shop in Kathrikadavu. The accused told the police that he committed the thefts to live a life of luxury. A team led by Mulavukad station house officer Manjith Lal P S made the arrest.

