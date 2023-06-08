Home Cities Kochi

On the loose for 9 months, Kochi chain snatcher lands in net

Native of Lakshadweep, Mujeeb targeted women two-wheeler riders

Published: 08th June 2023 07:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th June 2023 07:32 AM   |  A+A-

Robbery, Gold chain

Image used for representational purposes only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A chain snatcher who was proving to be a nightmare on the Mulavukadu Container Road has been finally apprehended. Mujeeb Rahman Sahib, 31, a native of Agatti, in Lakshadweep, worked as a seaman on a Kochi-Lakshadweep passenger ship and targeted women two-wheeler riders. 

Explaining his modus operandi, police officers said he used to rent a house when his ship was anchored in Kochi for repairs. “He would roam Bolgatty junction in the evenings in his Lakshadweep-registered two-wheeler. He kept an eye out for women riders wearing gold chains passing through the route. Upon finalising his target, he would follow them and snatch their chains at isolated locations and places with poor lighting,” an officer said.

Mujeeb Rahman Sahib

The first case was reported last September, in Mulavukad, when a Kongorpilly native returning from Vallarpadam church was stripped of a gold necklace weighing four sovereigns. Police launched an investigation the same day but failed to identify the culprit. Later, a native of Alangad was robbed of a gold chain weighing three-and-a-half sovereigns. His daughter-in-law was also targetted. Officers examined CCTV footage and interrogated people with a history of similar crime, but the suspect continued to remain anonymous. Subsequently, undercover cops were deployed for patrolling. 

Two weeks ago, a bank employee from Cheranalloor, on her commute home, was targeted. The woman resisted his attempts to steal her chain but sustained injuries to her neck in the process. Police then determined that one person was behind all the chain-snatching incidents and intensified efforts to nab him. On June 3, cops in civvies chanced upon a two-wheeler-borne person following a woman rider. His vehicle had no headlight. Growing suspicious, the team followed him and took him into custody. 

Upon detailed questioning based on his mobile-tower locations, it emerged that Mujeeb was the accused who the police had been searching for. However, the accused, who has a good family background and job, faced the interrogation competently. But he confessed to his crimes when officers presented all the evidence. They recovered the stolen ornaments from a jewellery shop in Kathrikadavu. The accused told the police that he committed the thefts to live a life of luxury. A team led by Mulavukad station house officer Manjith Lal P S made the arrest.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp