Expedite steps to implement BPCL biogas plant: Kerala High Court

KOCHI: The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to expedite steps to implement Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) proposal for a compressed biogas plant (CBG) for Kochi.

The court said the corporation had mishandled the management of biodegradable and plastic waste and is the worst performer among the seven municipal corporations on this front. It pointed out that the city’s container road has now become a virtual dump yard.

When the suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing, the additional chief secretary of the local self-government department informed the court that Kozhikode corporation led the way among corporations in the state in waste management. The Punalur, Alappuzha and Cherthala municipalities had also done well in managing their waste.

The official said the government had, in principle, agreed to the BPCL proposal. The DPR would have to be prepared by the BPCL and a feasibility study would have to be undertaken. In fact, the state government is waiting for the BPCL to submit the feasibility study. Once the DPR and feasibility study were submitted, the government will take steps to approve the project, the additional chief secretary told the court.

The court directed the state government to take steps to process and set up the plant within 12 months. It also asked the pollution control board to constitute a special team to look into the feasibility report submitted by the BPCL.

The HC instructed the government to carry out a socioeconomic study of the people living in and around the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and ordered authorities to construct a temporary structure to prevent the seepage of waste.

The corporation submitted that the collection of biodegradable waste would be strengthened and more private agencies will be engaged for the transportation of waste.

