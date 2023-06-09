Home Cities Kochi

Expedite steps to implement BPCL biogas plant: Kerala High Court

Court says the corporation has bungled management of biodegradable and plastic waste

Published: 09th June 2023 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Kerala HC

Kerala High Court (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed the state government to expedite steps to implement Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (BPCL) proposal for a compressed biogas plant (CBG) for Kochi.

The court said the corporation had mishandled the management of biodegradable and plastic waste and is the worst performer among the seven municipal corporations on this front. It pointed out that the city’s container road has now become a virtual dump yard. 

When the suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire came up for hearing, the additional chief secretary of the local self-government department informed the court that Kozhikode corporation led the way among corporations in the state in waste management. The Punalur, Alappuzha and Cherthala municipalities had also done well in managing their waste.

The official said the government had, in principle, agreed to the BPCL proposal. The DPR would have to be prepared by the BPCL and a feasibility study would have to be undertaken. In fact, the state government is waiting for the BPCL to submit the feasibility study. Once the DPR and feasibility study were submitted, the government will take steps to approve the project, the additional chief secretary told the court.

The court directed the state government to take steps to process and set up the plant within 12 months. It also asked the pollution control board to constitute a special team to look into the feasibility report submitted by the BPCL.

The HC instructed the government to carry out a socioeconomic study of the people living in and around the Brahmapuram waste treatment plant and ordered authorities to construct a temporary structure to prevent the seepage of waste. 

The corporation submitted that the collection of biodegradable waste would be strengthened and more private agencies will be engaged for the transportation of waste. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala High CourtBPCL biogas plantmanagement of biodegradable and plastic waste
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp