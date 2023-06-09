Firing on all cylinders

Lekshmi C Pillai By

Express News Service

KOCHI: The general perception of CNG cars in India hasn’t been as bright as one would expect. Many people believed opting for CNG meant compromising on aspirational features and sacrificing significant boot space. Some models also attracted the “Taxi” label.

Now, however, Tata has demolished these notions in style with its new Altroz iCNG. And the company has aptly, cleverly captioned it: “OMG! It’s CNG!”

So, what sets the Altroz iCNG apart from the rest? I recently had the opportunity to put it to test and explore its unique features. It was thoroughly impressive, especially smart engineering. Bravo!

This premium hatchback not only boasts advanced features but also introduces India’s first twin-cylinder CNG technology without compromising on boot space. Instead of a large cylinder, Tata has ingeniously designed two small cylinders connected in parallel, fitting them seamlessly in the boot space.

To create additional room, Tata relocated the spare wheel beneath the body, similar to some larger cars. This smart design choice ensures a decent boot space of 210 litres in the Altroz iCNG. A handy puncture kit has been provided, just in case.

The CNG cylinders in the Altroz iCNG are securely covered, and there is no need to worry about luggage disturbing the cylinders.

One of the standout features of the Altroz iCNG is its single-engine control unit for both petrol and CNG modes, resulting in smooth shifting between the two. Additionally, the Altroz iCNG can be started directly in CNG mode, unlike other cars where you typically have to start in petrol mode and then switch to CNG.

While driving around the Altroz iCNG, the power delivery amazed me. With an output of 73.5HP, it prove to be more than capable of daily routine drives. In petrol mode, the power increases to 88HP. And I can confidently vouch that the Altroz’s excellent driveability remains intact in CNG mode.

Rich in features

The Altroz iCNG comes equipped with advanced features that cater to the needs of young car buyers. Some of these features include voice-assisted electric sunroof, a wireless charger, and an air purifier. Tata has rolled out the Altroz iCNG in six variants - XE, XM+, XM+(S), XZ, XZ+(S), and XZ+O(S) - and it is available in four attractive colour options: Opera Blue, Downtown Red, Arcade Grey, and Avenue White.

The Altroz iCNG also boasts a host of premium features such as projector headlamps, LED DRLs, R16 diamond-cut alloy wheels, an 8-speaker touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with Android Auto and Apple Carplay connectivity, premium leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, and height-adjustable driver seat, among others.

To further sweeten the deal, Tata offers a standard warranty of 3 years/1,00,000 km.

Safe and sound

Safe ty has always been a priority for Tata, and the Altroz iCNG continues to uphold this commitment. Built on a platform that has already achieved good safety ratings, the Altroz iCNG enhances safety with features like a micro-switch that automatically keeps the car switched off during refuelling.

In terms of safety measures, the Altroz iCNG also incorporates thermal incident protection, which cuts off CNG supply to the engine and releases gas into the atmosphere as a precautionary measure.

The twin cylinders located below the luggage area are safely positioned, as the valves and pipes are protected under the load floor, minimising the risk of potential damage.

Verdict

In conclusion, the Tata Altroz iCNG is the perfect choice for those seeking an aspirational CNG car. It successfully combines the best of both worlds. Although the company hasn’t revealed the fuel efficiency figures yet, they are expected to be impressive.

With its spacious interior, advanced features, impeccable finishing, enjoyable driving experience, and an array of variants to choose from, the Altroz iCNG is undeniably a smart investment. However, like other CNG cars in the market, it is currently available only in the manual drive option.

The Tata Altroz iCNG has truly revolutionised the perception of CNG cars, proving that you don’t have to compromise on style, features, or performance when opting for a CNG vehicle.

New releases

Off-roader Jimny

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the highly anticipated off-roader, the Jimny (5-door). This SUV is targeted at passionate and professional SUV enthusiasts and comes equipped with all the necessary technologies for exceptional performance. The Jimny offers both automatic and manual transmission choices, allowing customers to tailor their driving experience. It features a powerful 1.5L K-series engine with Idle Start Stop, delivering a max power of 77.1kW@6000rpm (104.8Ps@6000 rpm) and a max torque of 134.2Nm@4000rpm. With impressive fuel efficiency, the Jimny achieves 16.94km/l with the 5-speed MT and 16.39km/l with the 4-speed AT. The Jimny is available in Zeta and Alpha variants, with prices starting at Rs 12,74,000.

Mercedes adventure edition

Mercedes-Benz has introduced the much-awaited iconic SUV, the G-Class, to the Indian market. The G-Class 400d is available in two attractive variants: the Adventure Edition and the sporty AMG Line. This SUV is powered by the OM656 engine, which is the most powerful diesel engine in Mercedes-Benz’s history. It offers a rated output of 243 kW/3600-4200 rpm and a rated torque of 700 nm/1200-3200 rpm. With impressive acceleration capabilities, the G 400d can go from 0 to 100 km/h in just 6.4 seconds, with a top speed of 210 km/h. Customers can book their new G 400d by paying a booking amount of Rs 1.5 lakh, and deliveries are expected to begin in early Q4 2023.

Powerful range

The New Range Rover Sport SV is the epitome of power and dynamism in the Range Rover Sport lineup. It is equipped with a new 4.4-litre Twin-Turbo MHEV V8 petrol engine, generating an impressive 467 kW (635) of power and 750 Nm2 of torque. This makes it the most powerful and dynamic Range Rover Sport ever produced. With such incredible power under the hood, the Range Rover Sport SV can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.6 seconds, reaching a top speed of 290 km/h. The New Range Rover Sport SV is initially being offered to select clients globally through invitation only, showcasing Range Rover’s commitment to modern luxury.

The writer is a freelance auto expert who hosts TV shows and anchors the YouTube channel ‘CARKADUVA’

