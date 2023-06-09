Home Cities Kochi

Undercover cops help nab two drug pushers, 24kg of ganja seized in Kochi

We got a lead about the gang when we arrested a person a week ago with a small quantity of ganja.

Published: 09th June 2023 06:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2023 06:18 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Anilkumar T
Express News Service

KOCHI: Officers in civvies posing as customers helped apprehend a ganja-peddling duo in Kochi on Thursday. Kochi police’s specially-constituted drug-busting team -- Yodhavu -- along with Thrikkakara police, succeeded in nabbing the pair with 24kg of ganja near NGO Quarters,  Kakkanad. Wholesale drug dealer Ajmal, a native of Kasaragod, and Karnataka resident Irshad, a retail drug pusher, were arrested while selling the ganja to the undercover cops, in a well-laid-out trap.

Police had received a tip-off from a person who was nabbed last week with a small quantity of ganja. While a few officers posed as customers, a few others watched the movements of the suspected drug peddlers.

“Every drug seizure is a result of long planning and groundwork. We got a lead about the gang when we arrested a person a week ago with a small quantity of ganja. When our officers interrogated him, we got a tip-off regarding the source of the ganja. Our officers posed as customers to trace and nab them. It took us two days of non-stop effort to nab them,” said DCP S Sasidharan.

He said the gang transported the ganja concealed in a goods vehicle that transported fish from Mangaluru. “Irshad was the one who took orders from Karnataka. After the contraband reaches Kerala, Ajmal manages distribution. The whole operation was credit based,” the DCP said.

Though the police received the phone number of the drug peddlers, they abstained from contacting them over fears that it would reveal their true identities. “We will be able to make one more arrest in the case. We got some information regarding the involvement of a major kingpin in the case. We also suspect these gangs have links to synthetic drug dealing,” the officer added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp