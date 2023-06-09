Water Metro services to cover Eloor, South Chittoor & Cheranalloor soon in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After launching services on Vypeen-High Court Junction and Kakkanad-Vyttila routes, Kochi Water Metro Ltd has plans to move to the north side of the city, covering South Chittoor, Eloor, and Cheranalloor. The work on the terminals in these areas is nearing completion, and the service will start once Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) delivers the boats.

“The work on the terminals at Eloor, South Chittoor, and Cheranalloor has almost been completed.” Of the 23 hybrid vessels, CSL has delivered nine. We expect two more vessels to be delivered by this month-end,” said an official with Kochi Water Metro Ltd.

Of the nine vessels, five are operating services on the Vypeen-High Court route, three on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route, and one is kept on standby.

“After receiving another batch of three boats, we will be able to begin Water Metro services on Eloor - South Chittoor, and Cheranalloor routes, “ the official added. South Chittoor will be a hub for these routes.

After the official launch on April 26, 2023, Kochi Water Metro received a good response from the public.

“Though there was an initial rush of joy riders, especially on the High Court Junction-Vypeen route, which registered around 9,000 riders per day, it has come down to 4,500 to 5,000 riders per day for the last few weeks on both routes,” said an official. “Meanwhile, the Vyttila-Kakkanad route has witnessed a consistent number of passengers, and the service on this route has been a boon to many professionals working at Infopark,” he added.

The official said, “The Water Metro service to Fort Kochi has huge demand among passengers. We are moving ahead with the work, and we expect to complete the work at the terminal in the next three months,” he said.

