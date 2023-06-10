Home Cities Kochi

125-yr-old Rama Varma Club for grand re-launch in Kochi

Aspiring players of all skill levels can now benefit from their expertise and guidance.

Published: 10th June 2023

Rama Varma Club

Rama Varma Club

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Rama Varma Club, Ernakulam, which is entering its 125th year, is going for a grand re-launch.
Addressing a news conference here, officials said that the club is undergoing an exciting revitalisation project to emerge as a vibrant centre for sports and fitness activities in Kochi.

The highlight of the re-launch will be the inauguration of the newly upgraded tennis court on Sunday by Olympian K M Binu, recipient of the Arjuna Award, said S Ashok Kumar, secretary, of Rama Varma Club.

Eminent personalities from various domains, including illustrious singer K J Yesudas, late cashew exporter K Janardhanan Pillai and Elite Foods founder T R Raghulal had played on the Rama Varma Club tennis court. Throughout its rich history, the Rama Varma Club has been a magnet for legendary players, hosting prestigious tennis tournaments that featured renowned names such as Vijay and Prakash Amritraj, K G Ramesh, Mahesh, Ramesh Krishnan, and Enrico Piperno. 

Shankar Krishnaswamy, former director of the Mahesh Bhupathi Tennis Academy, fondly recalls his own junior tournament experiences at Rama Varma Club during the 1980s. In addition to tennis, Rama Varma Club offers a badminton court, a world-class snooker facility, and a modern multi-gym. Acknowledging the rising interest in fitness, especially in the aftermath of the pandemic, secretary Ashok Kumar emphasises the club’s commitment to providing a welcoming environment for fitness enthusiasts. 

Rama Varma Club is currently undergoing an extensive renovation to offer modern and inviting facilities to its members and guests. The renovation project includes the refurbishment of rooms, and banquet facilities, and a refreshing revamp of the bar, with completion expected by July. To further enrich the club’s tennis coaching programme, Rama Varma Club has welcomed Shankar Krishnaswamy and his team of coaches from the International Tennis School to run the tennis academy. 

Aspiring players of all skill levels can now benefit from their expertise and guidance. The coaching programme is open to the public and welcomes individuals who wish to enhance their tennis skills. “The relaunch marks an exciting new chapter in the club’s illustrious history, promising a remarkable legacy for future generations,” said Ashok Kumar.

