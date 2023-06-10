Home Cities Kochi

At-source goes for a toss, biowaste to Brahmapuram in Kochi

Corp allowed to dump up to 50 tonnes of biowaste daily at site for next 2 months, to use the time to find pvt agencies to collect waste

Haritha Karma Sena workers handing over biowaste collected from Kaloor to a private agency entrusted by Kochi corporation for waste management | File pic

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  With the city’s experiment of treating biodegradable waste at the source proving to be an utter failure, biowaste is all set to make its way back to Brahmapuram. The corporation has been allowed to dump up to 50 tonnes of biowaste daily for the next two months. 

With this, the local body will have two more months to identify private agencies to collect the biowaste. The decision was taken at a virtual meeting attended by Local Self-Government Minister M B Rajesh and Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

As per the decision, a task force will be formed to ensure that the allowed limit is not exceeded. The meeting also decided to use the existing shed and resource recovery facility (RRF) building for waste management after renovating them.

The ministers’ move came after the corporation failed to find an adequate number of agencies to collect the waste. One of the three private agencies backed out over what it termed unnecessary political controversy over the issue of waste management. Only a few private organisations are collecting the biowaste from the corporation. However, they were able to collect up to 50% of the waste generated.

Mayor M Anilkumar had also approached the government, seeking permission to shift the bio waste to Brahmapuram after the firms failed to collect the entire waste. The corporation has approached the Suchitwa Mission to pick out a few more agencies. However, corporations and Suchitwa Mission sources said a section of people is trying to sabotage the move to treat waste at source. “Only a few divisions in the corporation have welcomed the initiative. Several are still reluctant to use bio bins,” a source said.

The source also alleged that some of them are handing over the waste to private agencies without segregating it. “There is part of efforts to sabotage the plan.”

Corporation leader of opposition Antony Kureethara said the civic body should provide clarity regarding how the private agencies will handle the collected waste. “Of the three firms, one backed out at the last minute. There was no political threat. The agency must have realised that the unscientific handling of waste would have landed it in controversy and hence backed out,” he had said earlier.

Police intensify action against public littering

Police in the district have intensified their drive against dumping garbage in public places. Nine cases were registered on Thursday (June 8). These were registered at Cheranalloor, Ernakulam Central, Ernakulam Town North, Udayamperoor and Infopark stations under city police limits and Koothattukulam station under rural police limits. Sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Kerala Police Act have been invoked against the offenders.

