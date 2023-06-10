Excise department rolls out 'Operation Monsoon' against drug mafia in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: With the commencement of the academic year, the excise department has intensified surveillance against the drug mafia that targets students near schools and educational institutions. The department launched a special drive ‘Operation Monsoon’ by deploying officers in plain clothes under special shadow teams to nab drug traffickers in various excise ranges in the district.

Special shadow teams have been deployed in various ranges of the district to intensify the drive against the drug mafia under the supervision of an assistant commissioner. Several drug traffickers have been arrested as part of the operation being carried out in various locations.

Paravur Excise Range carried out an inspection and arrested Jose, 30, of Paravur; Jaya, 27, of Kavunkal, Kalamassery; and Jagan Baiju, 32, of Muvattupuzha, with 22kg of ganja. A car and a bike used by the accused for drug trafficking were also seized. In a flash raid at Thoppumpadi’s Mulankuzhi area, Kenneth Francis, 31, a native of Kochi Mulankuzhi, was nabbed with 35g of MDMA and 10g ganja.

Jeeban Raita aka Kareem Lala, 27, a native of Odisha, was arrested during the search conducted by the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad. In a secret operation of Excise Intelligence in Kunnathunad circle, Sadikhul Islam, 32, a native of Assam, was taken into custody from the Perumbavoor Mavinchuvad area with 6.5g of heroin. Akhil Chandran, 26, a resident of Mavelikkara Charummood, was also arrested with 6g of MDMA and 12g of ganja from Chendamangalam - Chaliyapalam in Paravoor.

All of the arrested were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. As part of the operation, the Excise Striking Force Unit and Excise Control Room Unit are carrying out stringent checks. Officials said they have received clues about the people involved in the drug racket. More arrests will be made in the coming days, they said.

17 cases in June

As part of the operation, 17 drug cases have been registered in the district this month

Special shadow teams have been deployed to intensify surveillance near school premises

KOCHI: With the commencement of the academic year, the excise department has intensified surveillance against the drug mafia that targets students near schools and educational institutions. The department launched a special drive ‘Operation Monsoon’ by deploying officers in plain clothes under special shadow teams to nab drug traffickers in various excise ranges in the district. Special shadow teams have been deployed in various ranges of the district to intensify the drive against the drug mafia under the supervision of an assistant commissioner. Several drug traffickers have been arrested as part of the operation being carried out in various locations. Paravur Excise Range carried out an inspection and arrested Jose, 30, of Paravur; Jaya, 27, of Kavunkal, Kalamassery; and Jagan Baiju, 32, of Muvattupuzha, with 22kg of ganja. A car and a bike used by the accused for drug trafficking were also seized. In a flash raid at Thoppumpadi’s Mulankuzhi area, Kenneth Francis, 31, a native of Kochi Mulankuzhi, was nabbed with 35g of MDMA and 10g ganja. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Jeeban Raita aka Kareem Lala, 27, a native of Odisha, was arrested during the search conducted by the Ernakulam Excise Special Squad. In a secret operation of Excise Intelligence in Kunnathunad circle, Sadikhul Islam, 32, a native of Assam, was taken into custody from the Perumbavoor Mavinchuvad area with 6.5g of heroin. Akhil Chandran, 26, a resident of Mavelikkara Charummood, was also arrested with 6g of MDMA and 12g of ganja from Chendamangalam - Chaliyapalam in Paravoor. All of the arrested were produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody. As part of the operation, the Excise Striking Force Unit and Excise Control Room Unit are carrying out stringent checks. Officials said they have received clues about the people involved in the drug racket. More arrests will be made in the coming days, they said. 17 cases in June As part of the operation, 17 drug cases have been registered in the district this month Special shadow teams have been deployed to intensify surveillance near school premises