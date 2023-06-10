Flysquad sets the board rolling 

Akshita Thomas By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A group of skateboarders honing their skills has now become a regular evening sight near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Panampally Nagar. They call themselves Flysquad, a home-bred skateboarding community that has been spearheading a funky trend.

Recently, Sreekumar Santosh, 27, Abin Pius, 21, and Sachin Raj, 22, of the group came under the limelight after they featured in actor Sreenath Bhasi’s latest music video ‘Breakfast,’ which has garnered 85,000-plus views on YouTube.

“The two-day shoot was an exciting experience. The first day of shooting was against the picturesque backdrop of Fort Kochi,” says Sreekumar, the driving force behind Flysquad. “This music video allowed us to showcase our skills on a large platform. We filmed aboard a boat, too, on the tranquil backwaters near Vaduthala.”

Since its start in 2016, the Flysquad community has had a steady growth from just a handful of skateboarders to over 200 members today. “We managed to raise awareness and attract enthusiasts. Our community is supportive and inclusive, welcoming individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds,” he says.

“Most of our members are aged between 17 and 24 years. We currently have a handful of women in our community, and we have been trying to attract more women.” From being a bunch of inexperienced kids with boards, Flysquad has come a long way, says Abin. “We had the will to explore and excel. We started learning through YouTube tutorials. Now, skateboarding has become a major part of our lifestyle,” he adds.

Sachin joins the conversation, recalling the initial hurdles they faced in terms of familial and societal acceptance. “We embraced rejection and failure as prerequisites to success. That’s one life lesson skateboarding teaches.”

“Our zeal fuelled our practice sessions. Patience and hard work, and those occasional bruises, are all worth it once you master a new trick or two,” he says. Sreekumar gives a thumbs-up to that. “Some may deem us as reckless freaks, yet we persevere and make each day count improving our skills and proving them wrong. To fully commit to skateboarding, I quit my day job as an architect and now do only freelance work.”

“A significant milestone for our community was the establishment of the Loop Skatepark in Ravipuram. This dedicated space provided us with a safe area to practice and showcase our skills,” he says.

In recent years, he highlights, society’s perception of skateboarding as a legitimate sport has evolved, with increased acceptance and recognition. “The inclusion of skateboarding in the 2020 Olympics showcased its athleticism and skill, breaking down stereotypes,” notes Sreekumar.

Sachin emphasises that skateboarding communities are supportive spaces that promote character development through mutual learning. “Skateboarding, being an individual sport, demands extra hours of practice and hard work. It requires one to be grounded, and instills a sense of discipline,” he adds.

Airwalking on their dream to popularise skateboarding as a sport, the trio now serve as coaches for the Flysquad Skate Academy at Decathlon outlets.

KOCHI: A group of skateboarders honing their skills has now become a regular evening sight near Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium and Panampally Nagar. They call themselves Flysquad, a home-bred skateboarding community that has been spearheading a funky trend. Recently, Sreekumar Santosh, 27, Abin Pius, 21, and Sachin Raj, 22, of the group came under the limelight after they featured in actor Sreenath Bhasi’s latest music video ‘Breakfast,’ which has garnered 85,000-plus views on YouTube. “The two-day shoot was an exciting experience. The first day of shooting was against the picturesque backdrop of Fort Kochi,” says Sreekumar, the driving force behind Flysquad. “This music video allowed us to showcase our skills on a large platform. We filmed aboard a boat, too, on the tranquil backwaters near Vaduthala.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Since its start in 2016, the Flysquad community has had a steady growth from just a handful of skateboarders to over 200 members today. “We managed to raise awareness and attract enthusiasts. Our community is supportive and inclusive, welcoming individuals of all ages, genders, and backgrounds,” he says. “Most of our members are aged between 17 and 24 years. We currently have a handful of women in our community, and we have been trying to attract more women.” From being a bunch of inexperienced kids with boards, Flysquad has come a long way, says Abin. “We had the will to explore and excel. We started learning through YouTube tutorials. Now, skateboarding has become a major part of our lifestyle,” he adds. Sachin joins the conversation, recalling the initial hurdles they faced in terms of familial and societal acceptance. “We embraced rejection and failure as prerequisites to success. That’s one life lesson skateboarding teaches.” “Our zeal fuelled our practice sessions. Patience and hard work, and those occasional bruises, are all worth it once you master a new trick or two,” he says. Sreekumar gives a thumbs-up to that. “Some may deem us as reckless freaks, yet we persevere and make each day count improving our skills and proving them wrong. To fully commit to skateboarding, I quit my day job as an architect and now do only freelance work.” “A significant milestone for our community was the establishment of the Loop Skatepark in Ravipuram. This dedicated space provided us with a safe area to practice and showcase our skills,” he says. In recent years, he highlights, society’s perception of skateboarding as a legitimate sport has evolved, with increased acceptance and recognition. “The inclusion of skateboarding in the 2020 Olympics showcased its athleticism and skill, breaking down stereotypes,” notes Sreekumar. Sachin emphasises that skateboarding communities are supportive spaces that promote character development through mutual learning. “Skateboarding, being an individual sport, demands extra hours of practice and hard work. It requires one to be grounded, and instills a sense of discipline,” he adds. Airwalking on their dream to popularise skateboarding as a sport, the trio now serve as coaches for the Flysquad Skate Academy at Decathlon outlets.