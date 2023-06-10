Home Cities Kochi

Kochi’s iconic hall of fame

This hall has deep-rooted ties to the culturescape of the city, and has played a crucial role in promoting various art forms and social collectives.

Published: 10th June 2023 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2023 08:08 AM

Fine Arts Society Hall

Fine Arts Society Hall

By Akshaya N K
KOCHI:   With its rich heritage and culture, Kochi captivates visitors with fascinating tales told through its old buildings that line the roadsides. One such iconic gem is the Fine Arts Society Hall, located on Foreshore Road, Pallimukku. 

This hall has deep-rooted ties to the culturescape of the city, and has played a crucial role in promoting various art forms and social collectives. The idea of establishing such a platform originated from art connoisseurs of yore such as Chakyatt M Unnikrishna Menon, T D Viswanatha Iyer and T D Venkateswara Iyer in 1956. Thus was born the Kochi Fine Arts Society. 

Its first concert was held in 1957, featuring the renowned musician Madurai Mani Iyer. Gradually, the society started organising monthly performances. But they did not have a fixed venue. Subsequently, as the art movement gained momentum, the society leased a piece of land and hastily constructed a thatched stage and gallery. Soon the number of members and artists grew, and the society recognised the need for a permanent building. 

They purchased land at the current location and laid the foundation stone for their dream project in 1964. “The people of Ernakulam have shown unwavering interest in promoting art, both physically and financially,” says V N Venugopal, a patron of the society who has been associated with the art movement for many years. 

“We never faced any setbacks while organising crowd-funding for the building construction and subsequent renovations.”  The hall was opened to the public in 1975, and the society has hosted a diverse range of renowned and emerging artists from across the world. Performing at the Fine Arts Hall is considered prestigious, and most artists eagerly embrace the opportunity. 

“Even the most reputed artists love to perform in Kerala, especially for our society,” says T P Ramesh, the society’s secretary. “The audience here is receptive and fully engaged, inspiring us to host more captivating performances.”

Among the countless anecdotes involving great performers, Venugopal recalls a tragic and unexpected incident — the demise of Kathakali doyen Guru Gopinath while portraying the role of Dasharatha in ‘Sampoorna Ramayana’ on stage during an art fest in 1987.

Currently, the society organises music and dance festivals, stages dramas, and holds competitions for budding talents. It also provides financial support to talented individuals. Furthermore, the society operates a library, a museum for musical instruments, and an art gallery. 

There & then

Weekly column on historic, iconic places in the city.
newindianexpress.com

