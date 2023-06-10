Sip, sip hurray! 

Home Cities Kochi

Celebrated on the second Saturday of June, this year, World Gin Day is on June 10. Mixologists break down ways of savouring the aromatic spirit with these recipes to try at home.

By Express News Service

Gin and Cabernet Sour

By Gokul Kurhade, Winemaker, Chateau Indage

Ingredients
1 1/2 oz gin
3/4 oz orange liqueur
3/4 oz simple syrup (make your own!)
3/4 oz lemon juice, freshly squeezed
1/2 oz Tiger Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

Method
In a Shaker add 45ml Gin
20ml Orange liqueur
10ml simple syrup
20ml lemon juice
Add 8 to 10 icecubes & shake well.
Strain the mixture in a pre-chilled wine glass.
Top-up with  Tiger Hills Cabernet Sauvignon (30ml)

Mediterranean Gimlet

Ingredients
2 ounces Gin
2 grinds Black Pepper
Fresh Basil
4 slice Cucumber
Handful of  cilantro Leaves

Method
Add in a shaker 2 ounces of Gin.
Add a handful of cilantro leaves.
Add 4 slices of cucumber.
Add fresh basil.
Add 2 grinds of black pepper.

By Jagmohan Singh, Mixologist, Araiya Resorts

The Violet Nile

Ingredients
20gm  Blue pea flower
10gm Thyme
60ml  Bombay Sapphire
1oz  Vegan Foamer/Egg white
20ml  Sour mix
Edible Purple flower for Garnish

Method
Take 60ml Gin & add 20gm of blue pea flower
Let it sit for 20 - 25 minutes
Add & muddle thyme
Add 1 oz vegan foamer/egg white
Dry shake without ice
Add ice and shake again
Serve in a coupe glass
Garnish with the flower

By Devkinandan Lohia, Assistant Manager - food and Beverage Service, Mix,  The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

(Compiled by Reshmi Chakravorty)

