Sip, sip hurray! 

By Express News Service

Celebrated on the second Saturday of June, this year, World Gin Day is on June 10. Mixologists break down ways of savouring the aromatic spirit with these recipes to try at home.

Gin and Cabernet Sour

By Gokul Kurhade, Winemaker, Chateau Indage

Ingredients

1 1/2 oz gin

3/4 oz orange liqueur

3/4 oz simple syrup (make your own!)

3/4 oz lemon juice, freshly squeezed

1/2 oz Tiger Hills Cabernet Sauvignon

Method

In a Shaker add 45ml Gin

20ml Orange liqueur

10ml simple syrup

20ml lemon juice

Add 8 to 10 icecubes & shake well.

Strain the mixture in a pre-chilled wine glass.

Top-up with Tiger Hills Cabernet Sauvignon (30ml)

Mediterranean Gimlet

Ingredients

2 ounces Gin

2 grinds Black Pepper

Fresh Basil

4 slice Cucumber

Handful of cilantro Leaves

Method

Add in a shaker 2 ounces of Gin.

Add a handful of cilantro leaves.

Add 4 slices of cucumber.

Add fresh basil.

Add 2 grinds of black pepper.

By Jagmohan Singh, Mixologist, Araiya Resorts

The Violet Nile

Ingredients

20gm Blue pea flower

10gm Thyme

60ml Bombay Sapphire

1oz Vegan Foamer/Egg white

20ml Sour mix

Edible Purple flower for Garnish

Method

Take 60ml Gin & add 20gm of blue pea flower

Let it sit for 20 - 25 minutes

Add & muddle thyme

Add 1 oz vegan foamer/egg white

Dry shake without ice

Add ice and shake again

Serve in a coupe glass

Garnish with the flower

By Devkinandan Lohia, Assistant Manager - food and Beverage Service, Mix, The Westin Hyderabad Mindspace

(Compiled by Reshmi Chakravorty)

