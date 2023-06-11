Mark list case: Kochi's Maharaja’s College principal, TV journalist, three others named accused

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The crime branch team of Kochi city police on Saturday recorded the statement of Maharaja’s College Principal V S Joy based on a complaint lodged by SFI state secretary P M Arsho alleging conspiracy in the mark list controversy.

The principal ruled out any conspiracy behind the issue and said that the error in the mark list occurred due to a technical glitch in the NIC software.

According to sources, the principal handed over the proofs to the crime branch claiming that it was a technical error.

Earlier, Arsho lodged a complaint with the DGP seeking an investigation into the conspiracy behind the incident wherein he was declared passed in an examination in which he did not appear. The complaint was later forwarded to the city police commissioner.

A special team headed by ACP Pious George is conducting the investigation.

The controversy erupted after Arsho’s name figured in the mark list of the third-semester examination of the Integrated PG Programme in Archaeology and Material Cultural Studies at Maharaja’s College.

However, there were no marks or grades recorded against his name in any of the subjects.

The college initially dismissed Arsho’s claims but took a U-turn after the SFI leader came out with evidence in support of his arguments. The college governing council later said the entire mess happened due to a technical glitch in the NIC software.

FIR registered

The Ernakulam Central Police have registered an FIR arraigning five persons as accused in the case.

Vinod Kumar, former co-ordinator, Maharaja’s College, V S Joy, Principal, Maharaja’s College, Alosious Xavier, KSU state president, Fazil C A, student of B A Political Science, Maharaja’s College, and Akhila Nandakumar, a television journalist, have been named as the first to fifth accused respectively.

As per the FIR registered on June 6, the accused hatched a conspiracy with the intention to defame and malign the image of the complainant, P M Arsho, SFI state secretary, in public. The accused propagated a fake mark list on social media and thereby maligned the image of the complainant and SFI before the public.

The police invoked Sections 120 (b) (criminal conspiracy), 465 (forgery), 469 (forgery for purpose of harming reputation) and 500 (defamation) of IPC and 120 (o) (causing nuisance to others through various means) of Kerala Police Act.

Meanwhile, the Congress has alleged that the haste shown in lodging the FIR based on the complaint of the SFI state secretary alleging conspiracy in the mark list row was intended to divert the attention of the public from the certificate forgery case involving former SFI leader K Vidya.

“The results of all examinations conducted by Maharaja’s College should be re-examined in view of the recent incident,” said DCC president Mohammed Shiyas.

