Excise nabs Assam man for peddling China White heroin variant in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Excise Ernakulam Range, in a joint operation with Excise Intelligence Wing, arrested an Assam native who was supplying China White, a variant of heroin for rave parties in Kochi. Excise officials suspect the synthetic heroin was procured from international drug cartels in the India-Bangladesh border before being brought to Kerala on demand.

The arrested person was identified as Isadhul Haq alias Chottai Miya, 25, of Nagaon, Assam.

Ernakulam Excise Range had nabbed one of his close aides from whom details about Chottai Miya were received.

“He takes orders for the highly potent drug through his agents operating in Kochi. As per the demand, he travels to Assam to procure drugs before bringing them here. The accused was under surveillance for the past few weeks before we could nab him from a place near Lisie Hospital Road,” Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tennymon said. When arrested, Chottai Miya had in his possession 30 grams of heroin.

Before his arrest, he managed to sell the drugs to some of his customers. Excise officials also recovered Rs 38,000 and a smartphone which he recently bought with money generated from drug peddling in Kochi.

“He used to sell 100 milligrams of the drugs for Rs 2,000. We will request the court for his custody for detailed interrogation and information about people who purchased drugs from him. Similarly, other persons, part of the drug racket, are also to be identified,” Tennymon said.

