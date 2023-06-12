Home Cities Kochi

Excise nabs Assam man for peddling China White heroin variant in Kochi

The arrested person was identified as Isadhul Haq alias Chottai Miya, 25, of Nagaon, Assam. 

Published: 12th June 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Drugs, Cocaine, Heroin, Drugs Menace

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Excise Ernakulam Range, in a joint operation with Excise Intelligence Wing, arrested an Assam native who was supplying China White, a variant of heroin for rave parties in Kochi. Excise officials suspect the synthetic heroin was procured from international drug cartels in the India-Bangladesh border before being brought to Kerala on demand.

The arrested person was identified as Isadhul Haq alias Chottai Miya, 25, of Nagaon, Assam. 
Ernakulam Excise Range had nabbed one of his close aides from whom details about Chottai Miya were received. 

“He takes orders for the highly potent drug through his agents operating in Kochi. As per the demand, he travels to Assam to procure drugs before bringing them here. The accused was under surveillance for the past few weeks before we could nab him from a place near Lisie Hospital Road,” Excise Assistant Commissioner B Tennymon said. When arrested, Chottai Miya had in his possession 30 grams of heroin. 

Before his arrest, he managed to sell the drugs to some of his customers. Excise officials also recovered Rs 38,000 and a smartphone which he recently bought with money generated from drug peddling in Kochi. 
“He used to sell 100 milligrams of the drugs for Rs 2,000. We will request the court for his custody for detailed interrogation and information about people who purchased drugs from him. Similarly, other persons, part of the drug racket, are also to be identified,” Tennymon said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
White heroin Excise Intelligence China white
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp