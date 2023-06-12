Police official hurt in Kochi as scooter rams him during vehicle check

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The station house officer of Ernakulam North police station suffered injuries after a scooter rammed into him during a combing operation against traffic violations and anti-social activities on Saturday. The incident took place at Kaloor junction around 11.45pm.

Circle inspector Prathap Chandran K G was treated at a hospital for bruises to his legs and later discharged. Police registered a case and took into custody three youngsters who were on the vehicle. Their arrest would be recorded soon.

The combing operation was held throughout Kochi city from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday. Prathap was on duty at Kaloor junction when he noticed the approaching scooter. He waved down the vehicle, which accelerated on approaching him.

He tried to intercept it, but the scooter hit his legs and he fell to the ground. He was immediately moved to a nearby hospital. Officers noted the vehicle number, and the scooter and its occupants were later apprehended.

The trio said they panicked on seeing the officers and tried to evade the check. Police have charged them with attempting to commit culpable homicide, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Over 300 booked in combing operations

Kochi: Over 300 persons were booked in the combing operation of the Kochi City police that extended from Saturday night to the wee hours of Sunday. The crackdown, involving all police stations in the city, focused on drunken driving, traffic violations and anti-social activities. As many as 283 persons were booked for drunken driving. Another 29 were booked for rash and negligent driving. The police arrested 37 persons for possessing drugs. The police intercepted eight persons who were found dumping waste. As many as 37 persons were booked for consuming liquor in public. Checks were held at 36 lodges and hotels in the city. Commissioner K Sethu Raman said the operation will continue.

KOCHI: The station house officer of Ernakulam North police station suffered injuries after a scooter rammed into him during a combing operation against traffic violations and anti-social activities on Saturday. The incident took place at Kaloor junction around 11.45pm. Circle inspector Prathap Chandran K G was treated at a hospital for bruises to his legs and later discharged. Police registered a case and took into custody three youngsters who were on the vehicle. Their arrest would be recorded soon. The combing operation was held throughout Kochi city from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday. Prathap was on duty at Kaloor junction when he noticed the approaching scooter. He waved down the vehicle, which accelerated on approaching him.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He tried to intercept it, but the scooter hit his legs and he fell to the ground. He was immediately moved to a nearby hospital. Officers noted the vehicle number, and the scooter and its occupants were later apprehended. The trio said they panicked on seeing the officers and tried to evade the check. Police have charged them with attempting to commit culpable homicide, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty. Over 300 booked in combing operations Kochi: Over 300 persons were booked in the combing operation of the Kochi City police that extended from Saturday night to the wee hours of Sunday. The crackdown, involving all police stations in the city, focused on drunken driving, traffic violations and anti-social activities. As many as 283 persons were booked for drunken driving. Another 29 were booked for rash and negligent driving. The police arrested 37 persons for possessing drugs. The police intercepted eight persons who were found dumping waste. As many as 37 persons were booked for consuming liquor in public. Checks were held at 36 lodges and hotels in the city. Commissioner K Sethu Raman said the operation will continue.