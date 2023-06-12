Home Cities Kochi

Police official hurt in Kochi as scooter rams him during vehicle check

Circle inspector Prathap Chandran K G was treated at a hospital for bruises to his legs and later discharged.

Published: 12th June 2023 07:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th June 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops

Image used for representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The station house officer of Ernakulam North police station suffered injuries after a scooter rammed into him during a combing operation against traffic violations and anti-social activities on Saturday. The incident took place at Kaloor junction around 11.45pm. 

Circle inspector Prathap Chandran K G was treated at a hospital for bruises to his legs and later discharged. Police registered a case and took into custody three youngsters who were on the vehicle. Their arrest would be recorded soon.

The combing operation was held throughout Kochi city from Saturday night to the early hours of Sunday. Prathap was on duty at Kaloor junction when he noticed the approaching scooter. He waved down the vehicle, which accelerated on approaching him.

He tried to intercept it, but the scooter hit his legs and he fell to the ground. He was immediately moved to a nearby hospital. Officers noted the vehicle number, and the scooter and its occupants were later apprehended. 

The trio said they panicked on seeing the officers and tried to evade the check. Police have charged them with attempting to commit culpable homicide, using criminal force to deter a public servant from discharge of his duty and voluntarily causing hurt to deter a public servant from his duty.

Over 300 booked in combing operations
Kochi: Over 300 persons were booked in the combing operation of the Kochi City police that extended from Saturday night to the wee hours of Sunday. The crackdown, involving all police stations in the city, focused on drunken driving, traffic violations and anti-social activities. As many as 283 persons were booked for drunken driving. Another 29 were booked for rash and negligent driving. The police arrested 37 persons for possessing drugs. The police intercepted eight persons who were found dumping waste. As many as 37 persons were booked for consuming liquor in public. Checks were held at 36 lodges and hotels in the city. Commissioner K Sethu Raman said the operation will continue.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Traffic violation
India Matters

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp