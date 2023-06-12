Railway police book 13 for causing nuisance, threatening passengers in Kochi

Toby Antony By

Express News Service

KOCHI: In the aftermath of the torching of an empty coach of the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express parked in Kannur, railway police were directed to enhance security across the state.

Since June 1, as many as 13 persons were booked for creating nuisance and threatening passengers at Ernakulam Town and Junction railway stations. Four persons were taken into custody at Town station and nine were booked at Junction station. Cases were registered under section 18(a) of the Kerala Police Act for grave violation of public order in an intoxicated manner, rioting and being incapable of looking after oneself.

“Checks have been intensified against persons who are found roaming around railway compounds, including platforms, in a drunken state and causing a nuisance. There are instances when unauthorised persons enter railway compounds and engage in illegal activities. Similar checks are being carried out at all stations across Kerala, especially after the Kannur incident,” an officer said.

Across the state, 102 cases were registered at 13 railway police stations this month. As many as 20 cases were registered at Alappuzha station. Kollam station saw 13 bookings during the period. While 12 cases were registered at Thiruvananthapuram station, Kottayam and Palakkad stations had nine each. There were six cases registered at Kannur station after the arson incident.

“Apart from surveillance at stations, security has been enhanced on night trains since two train torching incidents were reported in the state this year. Security is provided by both railway police and Railway Protection Force (RPF). This has led to the foiling of numerous theft attempts and drug smuggling incidents in train and on platforms,” the officer added.

On June 1, a West Bengal native who was begging on the railway platform torched the Alappuzha-Kannur Express car, reportedly out of anguish. In April, the same train was targeted as a New Delhi native sprinkled inflammable liquid on passengers and set them alight after the train crossed Elathur in Kozhikode on it way to Kannur. The case is currently being probed by the NIA.

