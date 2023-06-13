Fake certificate case: KSU march turns violent in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A protest march taken out by KSU activists to City Police Commissioner’s office demanding the arrest of former SFI leader K Vidya in the fake experience certificate case turned violent on Monday. The march began from Congress district office but was blocked by the police.

The tension erupted after a few workers attempted to overturn the barricades and started an altercation with the police officers. The police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannons to disperse the protesters. Several KSU and Youth Congress workers, including KSU district president Krishna Lal, were arrested. KPCC secretary Thampi Subramaniam alleged that the government was protecting Vidya.

“SFI has destructed the state’s higher education sector. The freedom of media persons has been hit by the LDF regime. If there is no arrest in the fake certificate case, Congress will intensify the protests,’’ he said.

The activists also urged the police to invoke Kerala Anti-Social Activities (Prevention) Act against SFI leader P M Arsho, who is involved in several criminal cases including an attempt to murder case.

