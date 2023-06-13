Kerala police issues guidelines to prevent burglary in state

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Ernakulam Rural Police on Monday issued an alert to the public to be cautious of house break-ins, burglary and theft incidents. Such incidents see a spike during the rainy season.

Ernakulam Rural Police Chief Vivek Kumar said residents should save the phone number of neighbours and their concerned police station. Sufficient battery charge in mobile phones should be ensured during the night time. Before going to sleep, people should ensure that their mobile phones are on. It should also be ensured that all exit doors of the house are properly locked before going to bed at night.

The exit doors should be strengthened by installing iron rods. The windows of the house should also be locked. In case the calling bell rings at night, do not open the door without ensuring the identity of the person standing at the entrance of the house. Keep a safe distance from the window when you confirm the person’s identity. There should be sufficient light in the premises of the house during nighttime.

Police directed the residents to install CCTV cameras in residential premises if possible and ensure that the footage is recorded. According to the police, one of the key indications for burglars about the absence of residents from the house is seeing utensils outside the kitchen for several days.

Such practices should be avoided. Another method used by burglars is to turn on a pipe outside the house during the night and wait for the residents to come out to launch an attack. Similarly, burglars also knock on gates at night to divert the attention of residents to trespass into the house.

Work tools should be kept inside the house. Jewellery and money should not be kept inside the house. Also, avoid night travel during the rainy season. In case of any untoward incident, dial 112 for police assistance.

