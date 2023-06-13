Local bodies collect Rs 40 lakh as fine for dumping waste in public in Kochi

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: At a time when local bodies are making all-out efforts to bring waste management crisis under control in the aftermath of the Brahmapuram fire, a large number of people are trying to sabotage the plan. As per the data sourced from the district administration, the local bodies in the district collected over Rs 40 lakh as fine for dumping waste.

The Kochi corporation, which is still struggling to implement waste treatment at source, collected the largest amount as fine. The corporation which started the drive on April 1, has so far collected Rs 29.37 lakh as fine from people dumping waste in public places. It also seized 10 vehicles used for dumping garbage. Meanwhile, Tripunithura municipality collected Rs 3 lakh as fine.

The Thrikkakara municipality collected Rs 22.25 lakh as fine and seized 12 vehicles in the past three months. In most cases, the fines were imposed by the squads deployed by the respective local bodies. Fines were also imposed with the help of CCTVs installed at different places.

“We have two squads to initiate action against waste dumping. So far, we have been able to collect nearly Rs 2.2 lakh. Though we have been running campaigns for several months, some people are still not cooperating with us. That is what results in the piling up of waste in public places. We will initiate stringent measures against those who dump waste at public places,” said Ajitha Thankappan, Thrikkakara municipality chairperson.

Meanwhile, the LSGD department is unhappy with the performance of several local bodies, including Kalamassery, Piravom, and Aluva as they have not started the drive within their limits.

“While the government is on a mission to promote waste segregation at source, some of the local bodies are not even bothered about it. They have done nothing to support the government’s effort to avoid a catastrophe in the future as we witnessed at Brahampuram recently,” said a Suchitwa Mission source. Apart from this, the police have also charged over 800 people for illegal waste disposal in the district.

